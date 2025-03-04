Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miryamnae's avatar
Miryamnae
Mar 4, 2025

Thanks, Sheri! Continued lies…worse than leftism, it is evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Liba's avatar
Liba
Mar 4, 2025

Uch. Depressing. So much attention on scoundrels.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture