Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
Jul 19, 2024

Water libel is a variant of blood libel.

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6 replies by Sheri Oz and others
True Settler's avatar
True Settler
Jul 24, 2024

They shouldn't be able to work to push us out of our land and to take our water. Let them die of thirst.

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1 reply by Sheri Oz
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