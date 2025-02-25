Can’t say you don’t have the time to read this one article that provides all the basics concerning the Israeli-Arab-Palestinian conflict. Hillel Fuld, whose posts I have uploaded previously (here and here and here), gives you all you need to know to understand what is going on. I will put points to which I want to draw particular attention in bold and in square brackets points that provide details I believe should be added.

The Middle East Conflict 101:

UN in 1947 [as the British Mandate over Palestine approaches its expiry date]: “Here is a state for you, the Jews, and here is a state for you, the Arabs.”

The Jews: “Awesome. Thanks. We’ve only been waiting for this for thousands of years.”

The Arabs: “Sorry no. We’d rather attack than have a state. We don’t want a state. We want no Israel.” [They attack; five Arab armies, that is, among which there is no Palestinian Arab army. Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq attacked. They were unable to defeat the fledgling Jewish forces.]

The Jews: “Sorry you attacked and lost.”

The Arabs: “Don’t worry. We’ll be back.”

The Jews: “Here. Take land. Make a state. We just want peace.”

The Arabs: “No. No state. No Israel.”

The Jews in 1967 (Khartoum summit): “Here. Take land. Make a state. We just want peace.” [Remember: Egypt, Jordan, and Syria attacked Israel in 1967, leading to Israel liberating the Sinai from Egypt, Judea-Samaria from Jordan (what the Jordanians named the West Bank, and the Golan from Syria. These became what the anti-Zionist world called ‘The Occupied Territories.’ Israel did not extend her sovereignty to those lands in the hope they could offer land-for-peace.]

The Arabs: “No. No state. No Israel.”

The Jews in 1991 (Madrid Conference): “Here. Take land. Make a state. We just want peace.”

The Arabs: “No. No state. No Israel.”

The Jews in 2000 (Camp David Summit): “Here. Take land. Make a state. We just want peace.”

The Arabs: “No. No state. No Israel.”

The Jews in 2001 (Taba Summit), 2005 (Disengagement from Gaza), 2007 (Annapolis conference), 2008 (realignment plan), 2010, 2013 (Joint peace talks), 2019 (Bahrain workshop), 2020 (Trump peace plan): “Here. Take land. Make a state. We just want peace.”

The Arabs: “No. No state. No Israel.”

The world in 2025: “Let’s give them a state.”

The Arabs: “No. No state. No Israel.”

The Jews: “Ok, no state for you.”

The world? “Those Jews!”

These are the wars that the Arabs attacked the Jews and lost: 1948 (War of Independence), 1967 (Six Day War), 1973 (Yom Kippur War), 1982 (Lebanon War), 1987 (first intifada), 2000 (second intifada), 2006 (Second Lebanon War), 2008 (Operation Cast Lead), 2012 (Operation Pillar of Defense), 2014 (Operation Protective Edge), 2021 (Operation Guardian of the Walls), 2023 (Operation Swords of Iron).

The fact that there is a single human being on planet earth who still doesn’t get the following fact is insane and mind boggling.

The Jews want peace. The Arabs who call themselves Palestinians do not. They never have. They never will.

Want proof?

The PLO: The Palestinian Liberation Organization was established on May 28th, 1964. There were no settlements then. There was no occupation. What exactly were they looking to liberate? The answer is Israel, every last inch of it.

There was Arab terror against Jews well before there was any occupation. There was Arab terror against Jews before there was even a state of Israel.

1929, for example. Arabs massacred Jews in Hebron. Why? It was 1929. Israel was established in 1948.

How exactly does that work? Were they massacring Jews to resist the future occupation?

Anyone who thinks that offering the Palestinians a state will solve anything is a fool. Period. Full stop.

It’s time the world learned Arabic. The Palestinians want dead Jews. They say it, they vote for it, they act towards it, and then they live stream it.

And yes, I said Palestinian, not Hamas.

The Palestinian people elected Hamas. Thousands of them participated in October 7th in one way or another. Close to 90% of the Palestinians support Hamas. [8 Nov 2025: A reader asked for a source for this and I checked: 90% of the Palestinians want Abbas gone and 90% of the Palestinians do not believe Hamas committed the atrocities of Oct 7th, (but 70% support them for having attacked Israel). This got conflated by many of us that 90% of the Palestinians support Hamas. That is not true. One must also differentiate between supporting certain Hamas actions and supporting Hamas as a political party wanting to lead. But all this is beyond the scope of this short post. In Feb, when Hillel wrote this post, given our mental state then, as missiles were still flying overhead and hostages were still languishing in Hamas tunnels, I think we would have put it at 100% support Hamas.]

The Palestinian people exist from day one for the sole purpose of destroying Israel. It’s their entire identity.

They keep trying and keep failing.

They don’t seem to learn their lesson and neither does the international community.

Israel wants peace. Israel is willing to make compromises for peace. Israel also knows well how to handle its enemies when necessary. It has a lot of experience.

If you are still reading, and disagree with anything I wrote above, kindly tell me what is inaccurate about what I said and if you can’t, if you agree with the facts I listed here, please tell me how, in 2025, after October 7th, anyone still thinks the Palestinians want or deserve a state.

Congratulations on completing your course on the Middle East. You are now officially more knowledgeable about Israel and the conflict than 99% of Gen Z and pro- Palestinian activities who take to the streets every day chanting for the murder of Jews.

Thank you for coming today.

Any questions?

