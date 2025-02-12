Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebekah Lee's avatar
Rebekah Lee
Feb 12, 2025

What a great post. Events are occurring at a breathtaking pace. Regret that I was asleep at the switch before 10/7 and missed your post. There's a small group I follow whose views on local Israeli affairs I appreciate most. You are one, along with Bender, Raemer, Neor, and Zatz. My heartfelt condolences for the loss of your brother, compounded the release of his killer. An unconscionable blow upon blow. I appreciate you.

Reply
Share
Janet Breen's avatar
Janet Breen
Feb 12, 2025

Yes I feel in my bones that we are in the same period as the ‘phony war’ in 1939 that England was in. War declared but not yet raging out of control. I also feel that it can’t be stopped. We are being carried along no matter.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sheri Oz and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture