Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Up From The Slime's avatar
Up From The Slime
3d

The Islamic Republic made a gross miscalculation when it gambled that it could intimidate the Gulf Arabs into taking its side. The Trump Administration used the MOU to demonstrate to the Gulf countries that the Iranian regime will not willingly back down from its insistence on turning the Gulf into a Persian lake, no matter what appeasement they offer. Ms. Turan makes a great point about the Houthis: the US deciding to delay decisive action against them puts additional pressure on Saudi Arabia to commit fully to the American vision for the Gulf.

One hopes that there is a clandestine effort to equip the Iranian people to conduct an armed uprising once the IRGC and Basij are sufficiently degraded and vulnerable. That presumes that the main military campaign continues and has the effect of weakening the internal security forces in Iran.

Reply
Share
Elisabeth de Wit de Waard's avatar
Elisabeth de Wit de Waard
3d

Makes a LOT OF SENSE ‼️‼️

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture