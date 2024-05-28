Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Wendy Elizabeth Williams's avatar
Wendy Elizabeth Williams
May 29, 2024

I support Israel. End of story. Also, ask Napolean about war...he did quite the damage to Europe.

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Mark L's avatar
Mark L
May 28, 2024

Now lets see main stream media reporting on that.

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