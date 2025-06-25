Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Up From The Slime's avatar
Up From The Slime
Jun 25, 2025

I think the anti-regime Iranians should start calling regime supporters خورنده اورانیوم - khurandeh auranium, meaning uranium eaters. They should ask them what they want the rest of the Iranian people to eat now that the regime has wasted trillions of dollars on a stockpile of 60% enriched uranium - much of which may be buried under a collapsed mountain.

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1 reply by Sheri Oz
Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
Jun 25, 2025

One more for the list, from a former Iranian Foreign Minister and good friend of John Kerry

https://forward.com/news/460593/las-iranian-jews-denounce-iran-foreign-minister-zarifs-use-of-derogatory/

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