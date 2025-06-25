Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Emerald Negron's avatar
Emerald Negron
Jun 25, 2025

Zelig sounds like a good man. I hope this nightmare ends soon for Israelis and all Persians of goodwill. Evil is a disease of choice—a self-induced distortion of the human heart. I can’t sleep so here I am wondering about Zelig and the millions like him.

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Rob Morris's avatar
Rob Morris
Mar 14

Thank you, Sheri, for the intimate look at this dilemma. Very educational. Sharing here and on FB. And praying for you all, as always.

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