Yesterday in Bnei Brak, two female soldiers were attacked by at least a dozen ultra-Orthodox men.

Not at a checkpoint. Not at a border crossing. In the center of the country.

Between 12 and 20 men have been arrested. Police say if they get identifying information on others, they’ll take them in too. Headlines focus on the rescue, the mob, accusations that police failed to protect the women. One police chief suggested the visit should have been coordinated with the army in advance, as if the soldiers were entering an Arab town in the Palestinian Authority.

They’re all missing the point.

The point is what happened after. Rioters overturned a police car and set a police motorcycle on fire. Undeterred violence against the state and representatives of the state.

This is not unique to Bnei Brak.

We see similar attacks when police enter Arab towns to follow up on crime. Similar disregard for law and order in ultra-Orthodox demonstrations against the draft. We’ve seen it over the two years following October 7 as Kaplan protesters blocked traffic, at times engaging in confrontational tactics, demanding a ceasefire deal they thought would bring the hostages home. We’ve seen demonstrators in wheelchairs and on crutches blocking the entrance to Jerusalem when demanding increased benefits.

The communities differ. The motivations differ. Each group believes its cause justifies disruption.

And citizens wonder why their rights are being violated by those demanding their rights be respected.

People cannot get to work on time or home after a long day. Ambulances cannot quickly pick up those who called them or transport them to hospital. Women in labour, hungry children, people who have to use toilets can be stuck for hours.

When enforcement becomes conditional, calibrated according to optics, sympathy, or political sensitivity, the message absorbed is simple: pressure works. When repeated disruptions carry limited consequences, participants in all sectors begin to internalize that escalation will be tolerated.

A state cannot operate that way.

Law enforcement is not only about restoring order in reaction to the moment. It’s about reinforcing the expectation that the state’s authority is not negotiable.

The general public has its rights trampled when protesters do not fear disciplinary action. And when this happens, female soldiers need army clearance and police accompaniment to enter Bnei Brak.

Under these conditions, restoring order becomes exponentially harder. What is needed is zero tolerance from the outset.

Zero tolerance does not mean brutality. It means clarity. It means that the boundaries are known in advance and applied evenly. It means that assaulting an officer or a soldier, overturning a police vehicle, or blocking a highway triggers immediate, predictable consequences every time.

Zero tolerance from the outset. The outset is now.