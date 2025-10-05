Because the comments I received in response to my recent article (You’re Just Not Listening) demonstrate, in part, the very phenomenon I wrote about, I want to answer them here. Some readers engaged thoughtfully with specific points. Others dismissed the entire premise. A few went further, arguing that listening itself was the mistake. These reactions reveal something important: when Palestinian voices complicate our assumptions, the temptation is to find reasons to ignore them.

The Twin Erasures: Infantilization and Fatalism

The most revealing pattern was how critics erased Palestinian agency from two opposite directions.

One group accused me of the “bigotry of low expectations,” for treating Palestinians “not as adults that can function on their own but rather as some oppressed people who have no other opportunity.” In this view, I was infantilizing Palestinians by suggesting they had been silenced by forces beyond their control. The solution? Palestinians should simply choose better leaders and take responsibility for their situation.

The other group moved toward fatalism: “their society as a whole is genocidal,” with identities “built on” hatred. One critic argued that Palestinians “don’t believe in equality” and therefore cannot be given equality, no matter what individual Palestinians might say. Another insisted on listening only to “what they say in Arabic when they think no one is looking,” dismissing public statements as deception.

Both extremes accomplish the same thing: they eliminate the need to listen to actual Palestinians. Either Palestinians are children who need guidance toward the “right” positions, or they are inherently untrustworthy, making their words irrelevant. Neither leaves room for taking Palestinians seriously as complex individuals with diverse views.

Historical Responsibilities

Several critics argued that Israel was pressured by international actors to recognize Arafat and the PLO. That is true; Israel did not elevate Arafat on her own. But this argument shifts attention away from the consequences for Palestinians themselves.

What gets erased is the local leadership. In the West Bank and Gaza there were mayors, community leaders, and grassroots figures who might have charted a different course. They were shoved aside once the PLO was imported and declared “the” legitimate representative.

An analogy: Imagine if foreign governments announced that AIPAC or the Jewish Agency was the official representative of Israel, bypassing Israeli voters and communities. The fact that outsiders forced it on us would not make it any less destructive of true Israeli voices.

That is what happened to the Palestinians: International actors, Arab regimes, and Israeli governments all helped cement the PLO’s dominance. In addition to the corruption and violence at the top, it ensured the erasure of other possible voices at the bottom. Furthermore, by forcing a non-representative group (the PLO) as “the” legitimate representative, outsiders set a precedent that makes it harder for critics today to see or accept the diversity within the population such that the current resistance to listening echoes this past mechanism of erasure.

Acknowledging this should lead us to ask: What voices were silenced? and Whose vested interests were and are now behind this suppression?

The October 7th Test

Multiple critics demanded to know where the Palestinians I quoted were “on the 7th” and whether they could “say out loud that what happened on October 7th was a horrible thing.” This represents a familiar pattern: Palestinians must pass specific condemnation tests to have their other views taken seriously. I also want them to pass the October 7th test. In fact, on that basis, I judged people about whom I wrote in the months immediately after the massacre.

But this test itself becomes another form of silencing. It assumes that Palestinians who don’t speak in the expected ways about October 7th (or other terror attacks) have nothing else worth hearing.

More importantly, it ignores the context these Palestinians live in. As one Reddit commenter acknowledged about Gaza: “Hamas fires people who disagree. They break their legs with baseball bats and they assassinate them in town squares. And if I was in Gaza, I’d keep my mouth shut too.” Yet the same commenter then asked whether acknowledging this silence really changes anything on the ground.

I still want to hear unequivocal condemnation of Oct 7th too. But demanding it as the price of being heard ignores the reality of what silence means under threat. I struggle with this one.

The Distrust Trap

Perhaps the most revealing response was the insistence that Palestinian speech cannot be trusted. “What they want the world to believe they say and what they actually do is different,” wrote one critic. Another emphasized listening to “what they say amongst themselves in Arabic when they think no one is looking.”

This creates an impossible standard. If Palestinians speak in ways that challenge your assumptions, they are being deceptive. If they speak in ways that confirm your assumptions, they are revealing their true nature. Either way, the conclusion remains the same: No Palestinian voice, no matter how thoughtful or moderate or critical of their own leadership, can ever be taken at face value. At its most extreme, while most critics do not go this far, one reader wrote: “Nothing will ever change my feelings about the Muslims/Palestinians.”

The conversation is over before it begins.

The Responsibility Paradox

Critics insisted that the Palestinians are responsible for choosing better leaders and creating better societies. “It is the Palestinian people’s responsibility to find leaders that won’t call to destroy their neighbors,” one wrote. Another added: “Israel cannot change them into a nation that produces welfare and a future for them.”

But the same critics acknowledged that Palestinians who try to offer alternatives, “moderates that spoke of compromise with Israel are branded collaborators and assassinated.”

This creates an impossible paradox. Palestinians are held responsible for not producing moderate leadership while operating in a system where moderate leaders are killed. They are expected to exercise agency while that agency is systematically crushed.

In short, we deny them the simple right to speak without being killed for it.

The Engagement Spectrum

Not all responses were dismissive. Some Substack commenters engaged by proposing solutions (”let’s have a free and fair referendum”) or asking probing questions about tribalism, pan-Arabism, and the practical challenges of identifying trustworthy voices.

They ask: if Palestinians are indeed diverse, how do we navigate that diversity? How do we distinguish between authentic voices and performative ones? How do we build policy on individual testimonies?

Notice what these questions do: they assume Palestinian voices exist and matter enough to wrestle with. That’s the difference.

Beyond Comfortable Narratives

I do not claim that the Palestinian voices I documented are representative. I merely seek to demonstrate that they exist. Sustainable solutions to any conflict require acknowledging complexity, not suppressing it.

This means listening to Palestinians who criticize Hamas and Palestinians who criticize Israel. Palestinians who want a state and Palestinians who think statehood is “the last thing we need.” Palestinians who blame the occupation and Palestinians who blame their own leaders. Palestinians who speak of resistance and Palestinians who speak of compromise.

None of this requires changing one’s fundamental positions about the conflict. I haven’t abandoned my belief in Israeli sovereignty or Jewish self-determination. Palestinians, like any people, contain multitudes. And a sustainable solution that might actually protect Israeli lives and interests requires acknowledging complexity, not suppressing it. Any approach that depends on Palestinian uniformity is building on a foundation that does not exist.

You can’t solve a problem you refuse to see clearly. And you can’t see clearly what you won’t allow yourself to hear.

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