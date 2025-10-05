Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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John L. Ghertner's avatar
John L. Ghertner
Oct 5

I cannot pretend to understand what Gazans think or envision a time when hatred disappears from this conflict.

But I do listen to the son of the man who founded Hamas. Listen to Mr Yousef: the next step must be the destruction of Hamas before any healing can start, any nation be built, any state be recognized.

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Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
Oct 5

You make good points, Sheri, and I'm glad you undertook this series, but trust is an emotion. After 7 October, I just don't feel it any more for the Palestinians and, often, for non-Jews generally, at least regarding Israel. No amount of rational commentary can instil this trust back in me. I'm not sure where we go from here.

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