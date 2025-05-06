Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Up From The Slime's avatar
Up From The Slime
May 6, 2025

The missile getting through the THAAD and Arrow systems to strike near Ben Gurion Airport was a blessing in disguise. Not only did it give the impetus for a real response, it also gives the Israeli and American engineers a failure case to analyse the shortcomings in the missile defense systems so they can be improved.

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Susan Gerichter's avatar
Susan Gerichter
May 7, 2025

Thanks Sheri. I'm ecstatic that Israel appears to be acting boldly and no longer waiting for US approval.

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