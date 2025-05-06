At exactly 15:30 today (it is now 18:30), Israel began an attack against the Houthis. This is the first time Israel has attacked two days in a row and it is larger than just retaliation. It is prevention. Let’s see what the Houthis did, what they “promised” and what came back to bite them.

What they did

On 4 May, the Houthis managed to get a ballistic missile through our protective interceptors and it landed in an orchard a mere 350 m from the airport. It did not take long for non-Israeli airlines to begin cancelling flights for 24 hours, 48 hours, or longer. After all, nobody wants to bring a commercial flight into a war zone.

I can just imagine the Houthis hooting with joy at this.

Just getting a million Israelis to interrupt their days or their nights and have to run for shelter is a huge success they claim for themselves. Actually nearly hitting our airport was a spectacular success in their view.

What they promised

They promised that they would paralyze Israel’s national airport with more ballistic missile attacks.

What came back at them

The next evening, yesterday, Israel bombed Hodayda, a seaport through which military supplies are transported from Iran.

One brave Jordanian soul wrote on “X:”

“You will lose, you zionists, you will lose. By God, we will never stop supporting Gaza.”

After all, the Houthis say they are attacking Israel because of our war against Hamas in Gaza.

Today at 15:30,

planes set off for Sanaa International Airport, in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. Less than an hour later, the airport was declared, by the Houthis themselves, as totally destroyed.

A few power stations have been taken out. The power stations provide electricity for the Houthis.

Another cement factory, in addition to the one from yesterday, has been destroyed. The cement factories provided the raw materials for tunnels and the missile heads the Houthis used against Israel in addition to having been a commercial operations bringing in funds to support Houthi attacks against Israel.

The IDF Arabic-language spokesman announced the impending attack over Facebook, giving civilians enough chance to find safety.

This is the airport 15 minutes before the Israeli attack:

And this is a cartoon that came out soon after the Israelis pulverized the airport:

In the “X” post in which he brings this image, Hussain Abdul-Hussain translated the Arabic for us. He writes:

#Yemen Houthi response to #Israel's obliteration of Sanaa airport is more idiocy and waste of time, resources and throwing away the future of Yemenis, Palestinians and other Arabs.

Houthi cartoon shows a Yemeni dagger striking Israeli airport. Caption reads: Even your escape route won't be safe.

Why is it that the Arabs always remind me of the knight in the Monty Python movie, “The Holy Grail?”

Israel named the operation today “Headstand.”

This isn’t a meme. Look up Sanaa Airport and this is what you get:

I don’t understand this one. JerusalemDiary on “X” says that these furious Houthis are threatening to kill Yeminite Kurds in retaliation for Israel’s attack today.

It appears that the Houthis are still threatening to “get us.” Some sources say they are planning to attack the nuclear plant everyone thinks we have and to attack the chemical works near Haifa.

While if another missile gets through our interceptors and the hand of God does not move it to an orchard like He did two days ago, it might not be so funny, but this is funny:

The Outcome

The Houthi Health Department reported only three deaths and 38 injuries resulting from the Israeli attacks today. Given all the massive destruction, that is amazing.

For the first time since October 2023, Netanyahu spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Did this attack on the Houthis have anything to do with it?

And, finally, Trump says that, effective immediately, the USA is calling a ceasefire with the Houthis as they have tired of being at war with the USA and will no longer attack ships. No mention of Israel from either Trump or the Houthis. But that’s okay.

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