Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Michelle Harrison's avatar
Dr. Michelle Harrison
Apr 25, 2024

I was moved to donate to protect the sons and daughters fighting to bring them home, fighting to keep Israel alive.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sheri Oz
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture