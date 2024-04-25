After giving me permission to publish one of her Facebook posts (see it on Substack here), Paula Stern asked if I could add the link to the campaign soliciting funds from private people for the purposes of buying special equipment for the unit in which two of her sons serve in Gaza. I was astounded to read that they were buying items I would have assumed the IDF would supply all its soldiers. I think I remember correctly that there was discussion of the inadequacy of safety gear provided to soldiers at the time of the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon in 2006, so I presumed that would not still be relevant.

This is how Paula responded

To answer the second question first: Yes, the army supplies all units with basic gun straps, basic helmets (many from an Israeli company that have proven effective) and NO soldier goes into battle without a helmet, without a vest, etc. The army has VERY strict guidelines. Every combat soldier going into battle has boots. So parents with soldiers in these units should not be afraid that their sons and daughters are not equipped for battle.

So, why are groups fundraising if they have everything? There are several reasons for this.

Much of the equipment is old and has been used for many years while better, newer, safer equipment is available. Does that negate the current equipment? No. But is it the best for our sons? Also no.

This specific unit is a highly trained commando unit and its commanders have researched the market carefully before selecting the Team Wendy helmet as best suited for them. It is very expensive compared to helmets currently being used...for good reason. The Team Wendy meets ALL requirements of the IDF, something other helmets in use do not. While most helmets will protect against a direct shot, the Team Wendy offers more protection.

Another significant difference is its weight. Current IDF helmets are almost impossibly heavy and uncomfortable. For units such as this one, that are required to wear the helmets for long hours at a time, comfort is a major issue, especially with summer coming.

Israel finds itself now in the longest battle it has ever fought — with aging weapons and equipment. In the fall and winter months when this unit was in Gaza, the helmets they used (borrowed from another unit because this is an elite Reserves unit), the helmets were heavy and uncomfortable. In the upcoming battles...in the late spring/summer months facing them now, their current helmets will be unbearable.

The unit also wants to purchase proper and advanced guns straps. As with the helmets, the army does provide gun straps but the current straps are basic...and can cost precious seconds when the soldier needs to release the gun or reposition himself. The new straps have an advanced mechanism that allows the gun to be released and repositioned easily, and retract more quickly as well. And so it goes with each item on the list of purchases.

Not surprisingly, the technology behind the equipment used to protect soldiers a decade ago... seriously lags behind technology available today. Can our soldiers go to battle using the older technology? Yes, they can, they did, they are. Do we want them to? No. Do they want to? No.

On a personal level, before reaching out to others, I spent over $1,000 to purchase tactical equipment, uniforms, gun straps and backpacks. With the help of an amazing woman in the US, I was able to fill and have a duffle bag brought over to Israel, providing my sons (one natural born, one a lone soldier we adopted into our family almost two decades ago) and a few other soldiers in their unit with these gun straps.

The helmets are critical now as they are weeks away from another callup. The Team wendy helmets surpass Israeli army requirements to a degree no other helmet does, and the army is beginning to purchase these, but not everyone has access to this item. They are expensive; this unit has a deal for purchasing and importing them at $900 plus VAT whereas the older helmet costs only $300.

My son’s unit went into battle on October 7 asking no questions. They spent more than 3 months inside Gaza and learned what they needed to learn. The army can't do more yet at this time...but we can...as parents, as supporters.

If you want to help, contribute to this campaign:

Emergency Gear for Shalmon Squad - Together We Will Succeed to Bring Back Our Hostages and Bring Back Our Security!

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