Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Just plain Rivka's avatar
Just plain Rivka
Mar 18, 2024

The brutality of the 1929 Hebron massacre doesn’t fit with her theory on Muslims hatred. Along with many other historical facts.

It’s hard to believe that she read anything about the Holocaust, reading what she writes. There are no similarities to an educated person about the Holocaust and the situation of the Palestinians: none.

I’d like her to name the Holocaust book that shows the similarities she sees.

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Adina Horwich's avatar
Adina Horwich
Mar 18, 2024

For me any use of the F word or any other vulgar language, especially in a supposedly professional and respectable capacity, is a huge turn off. As to the content, I just do not get Jews who fall all over themselves to show support for our enemies. It is an oxymoron , with emphasis on moron, akin to Stockholm Syndrome. These Sonei Yisrael, self haters, have seriously disturbed identity issues. Jonathan Glazer is an example. On top of everything, he desecrated the memory of Holocaust victims and those of Oct. 7th. Ditto for others like him. So uncomfortable in his own skin. I care zero about his film Zone of Interest. Bad enough, but publicly trashing Israel and the Jewish People and siding with our sworn enemies, is really beyond my comprehension. Am Yisrael Chai and will triumph!

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