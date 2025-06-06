Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Dr. Michelle Harrison's avatar
Dr. Michelle Harrison
Jun 6, 2025

I go with utmost security and that means taking all precautions in limiting those who might purposely or accidentally see or report information that could endanger them or Israel.

War is ugly but only Israel is considered responsible.

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Reality Check's avatar
Reality Check
Jun 6, 2025

Find me a MSM or pseudo MSM that have ethically, professionally and objectively reported on the war and they can apply for credentials in the war zone with all the caveats and risks Sheri has presented.

Since there is no such beast, the answer is a definite NO ACCESS.

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