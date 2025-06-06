It is a tired refrain: The IDF denies allegations made by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry and much of the world shrugs — after all, there are no foreign journalists in Gaza providing neutral, professional, on-the-ground reporting.

So the accusation arises over and over – such as in comments to some of my articles on Substack: Why won’t Israel allow foreign reporters into Gaza?

It’s a fair question. It sounds fair.

Let us see what you think, dear readers. Below, I present two alternative theories that may explain why Israel is not letting foreign reporters into Gaza. Each theory has a number of explanatory items. Mark the item you think most likely stands behind the reason why Israel does not let foreign reporters into Gaza.

Before you answer, consider the following:

Where would the journalists even stay?

War correspondents typically lodge in hotels. Are any still operating in Gaza? If yes, fine — reporting might be feasible. If not, the only option would be to embed with one of three entities:

The IDF Hamas A still-active NGO, such as UNRWA — which, given what we now know, is effectively a Hamas affiliate.

Now, weigh the following two theories. Each has a list of possible explanations. Below each list is a multiple choice questionnaire on which you can vote for the explanation that seems most plausible to you.

Theory 1: The journalist as liability

Journalists die in war zones . Israel is fighting a full-scale urban war against a guerrilla army that booby-traps buildings, tunnels beneath neighborhoods, and stages ambushes from schools and hospitals. The IDF cannot — and should not — be expected to safeguard journalists while trying to survive, let alone win, a war. Yes, journalists have been escorted through cleared areas after the fighting. But that’s not what critics demand. They want real-time access — in the middle of active combat.

Kidnapping is not a hypothetical. If Hamas captures a journalist, who takes the blame? Hamas? Maybe for a day. Then the headlines will scream about Israel’s failure to protect them. Pressure will mount to negotiate, pause, or end the war — all to save the journalist.

Embedding with Hamas = propaganda tool. If a journalist embeds with Hamas (or UNRWA), and is killed in crossfire, Israel will be accused of targeting journalists. Not because it’s true — but because that’s the story that sticks.

Hamas controls the narrative anyway. They don’t let the Red Cross see hostages — so why would they give honest access to journalists? In past wars, foreign reporters in Gaza were threatened, censored, or expelled if they showed what Hamas didn’t want seen. So what, exactly, would these journalists be able to report? The truth? So why allow the risk to journalists’ lives under your watch?

Operational security matters. Journalists wandering freely in a war zone can expose troop positions, movements, and tactics — even unintentionally. No military on earth permits real-time intelligence leaks from the battlefield.

Have another explanation not on the poll? Suggest it in the comments section.

Theory 2: It’s a cover-up (or something more sinister)

If you don’t like the tone of the explanations, make your own suggestions in the comments section below the article.

Israel is hiding something big. Obviously. What other explanation could there be? The IDF doesn’t want reporters snooping around and discovering the war crimes or secret plans. It’s textbook suppression. As if there aren’t drones, satellite imaging, and after-the-fact investigations.

Journalists might see the wrong kind of civilian. What if a foreign reporter accidentally interviews a Hamas terrorist in civies? Oops. Wrong list, wrong essay. This one might get the reporter (and that particular terrorist) thrown off a roof. (Not included in the poll below but too good to delete.)

Israel controls global media anyway. So why would they need more reporters in Gaza? With Mossad’s secret edit access to every Western newsroom, the story writes itself. Literally.

Let’s be honest: reporters are nosy. Give them five minutes in Khan Younis and suddenly they’re asking questions about tunnels, UNRWA payrolls, or how many aid trucks actually make it to civilians. Oops. Wrong list again. In any case — as if!

Israel prefers strategic ambiguity. As long as no one sees the war up close, critics can project whatever horror they want onto it. And that’s just how Israel likes it: no facts — just outrage on autopilot. Easier to deny.

One tweet could tank the whole war. Israel’s war machine is so fragile that one mainstream media freelancer could bring the whole thing crashing down with a single smartphone photo. Can’t risk that.

Accountability is for others. Why let journalists ask questions or gather context when you can just say “Hamas lies” and call it a day? Who needs nuance when you’ve got a press release? Loading...

Conclusion

So what do you think? Theory 1: boring old wartime logistics, safety, and operational security. Theory 2: the latest in globe-spanning conspiracies and narrative warfare.

If you do not like either of these, propose a Theory 3 in the comments under the article.

Feel free to share this poll or leave your take in the comments. I’m always up for thoughtful disagreement — and I’m sure the truth can take a few punches.

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