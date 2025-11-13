Here is something you might not be expecting:

That a medieval historian could help make sense of Israel’s challenges today.

When Richard Landes sent me a chapter from his book manuscript, I didn’t anticipate it would land squarely in the middle of our current dilemmas: Gaza, the Haredi draft, the fractures within Israeli society.

We Israelis are wrestling with layered, urgent dilemmas: rising antisemitism, external enemies, and internal fault lines too deep to ignore. I interviewed Landes to see if an ancient pattern might illuminate our present.

Some terms in this article may be unfamiliar; I was unfamiliar with them too.

To make the reading experience easier, I’ve created a separate glossary where you can find clear explanations of key concepts and phrases.

What This Article Explores: Key Questions at a Glance

• Can ancient patterns explain modern failures? Landes argues that biblical Israelite society was built on something radical: voluntary relationships, mutual benefit, and equality before the law. He calls this “demotic religiosity.” But that vision crashes against zero-sum enemies who see every Israeli concession as weakness.

• Why did Oslo fail? The failure wasn’t just Arafat’s duplicity (everyone knows that now), but how the Israeli peace camp responded by blaming Israel for not giving enough. This created a ratchet effect: every concession gets pocketed, and more demands follow.

• What about the Haredi draft? Biblical society was a “constitution for free manual labourers” whereby everyone works and everyone defends. During 2,000 years of exile, Torah study became a “space suit” for Jewish survival. Now that the threat environment has changed, Landes argues, many Haredim won’t take the suit off.

• When does self-criticism become toxic? Jewish tradition prizes self-criticism as a path to just behaviour. But Landes warns it has metastasized into something dangerous: a belief that if we self-criticise enough, we could fix the world. This blinds us to enemies who accuse us of the very crimes they commit.

• What does this demand of Israel now? We can’t force zero-sum enemies to want peace. But we can rethink how we bear burdens internally, and how we hold ourselves to account without handing our enemies the knife.

You probably sense how much more is at stake than just policy debates. The ideas Landes explores, “demotic religiosity,” toxic self-criticism, and the loss of civilizational confidence offer a lens for understanding why Oslo failed, why the Haredi draft fractures Israeli society, and why progressive Jews have turned self-criticism into self-destruction.

What follows is our Zoom and email conversation: part history, part interpretation, part warning. Continue reading the full in-depth analysis below or download the PDF.

Medieval historian Richard Landes’s current project, While God Tarried: Disappointed Millennialism from Jesus to the Peace of God (33-1033), is a deep dive into the history of millennial and apocalyptic expectations in the first millennium of Christian history, and what happens when they are not met. As I read the early chapter on the ancient Israelites, where he argues biblical (and rabbinic) religiosity underlay the Christian millenarian vision, “Under their own Fig and Vine: Demotic Monotheism and Millennialism,” I couldn’t help but think of the challenges facing Israel today. I wanted to see if the unique set of biblical societal values could be applied to contemporary Israel as we wrestle with so many contentious issues. I had the privilege of interviewing Landes to discuss this.

The Emotional Code That Doomed Oslo

I began our interview by asking about the chapter’s central idea of Abraham’s mission: a “positive-sum” approach based on voluntary relations in which everyone “wins” – through you will all the families of the world be blessed, in stark contrast with a world filled with “zero-sum” adversaries. Landes clarifies that, while mathematicians treat these concepts as rational choices, for him, a medievalist, they are “much more an issue of emotions.”

A positive-sum relationship requires “exceptional levels of trust,” an ability to see the successes of others favorably, and a willingness to forgo the “emotional gratification of winning it all.” Zero-sum emotions, by contrast, include “vengeance, resentment, envy, schadenfreude.” The Hebrew Bible puts “an enormous amount of energy” into fostering positive-sum emotions, starting with God’s promise to Abraham. The blessing to those who bless Abraham is a metaphor for positive-sum: those who engage in positive-sum relations with his descendants will also be blessed because they’ll both prosper. In contrast, those who live in a zero-sum world of hate and resentment will be cursed even as they curse his descendants.

This framework, Landes argues, directly applies to the modern Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He describes the Oslo Accords as a “classic positive-sum attitude” where both sides give something and get something even more valuable: the Israelis give land for peace, the Palestinians give up war for independence – win-win. But for both the lay and secular Palestinian leadership this was unacceptable because of a “deep zero-sum, religiously-based attitude” that cannot tolerate free infidel entities in what should be Dar al-Islam. Independence as a mutual state was anathema. For them, the Oslo Accords were “Land for War” each concession weakening the enemy before the next resumption of hostilities. As Arafat made clear in South Africa in 1994: Hudaybiyya – treaty when weak, war when strong.

Landes is particularly critical of the progressive left’s role in this dynamic. In a later email exchange, he expanded on this point:

“After treating Oslo skeptics as war-mongers and Holocaust paranoids during Oslo, when Arafat finally showed his hand first at Camp David (August 2000) and then with the ‘intifada’ (October 2000), rather than admit their hopes had led them astray and acknowledging the evidence they had pointedly ignored (Arafat’s Hudaybiyya speech, the PA’s failure to change their charter), the peace camp instead blamed Israel for the failure because it did not give enough. This approach systematically encouraged the worst behavior of Palestinian leaders, placing no pressure on them to ‘grow up’ and learn to live with independent Jews.”

In the decades after Oslo’s failure this led to a succession of attempts to make Oslo work, based on the notion that Israel should give more, producing a “ratchet effect” where the Palestinians pocketed every Israeli concession made for peace (divided Jerusalem), and demanded more concessions that would weaken Israel in the next round of war (dismantle all settlements, allow “refugees” to return). As for the more activist progressive left, since 2000, and even worse since 2023, it actively undermines a positive-sum solution by adopting the zero-sum Jihadi narrative. When jihadis attack a democracy... blame the democracy.

If Oslo shows how we misread external enemies, the Haredi draft shows how we mishandle internal obligations.

The Space-Suit Jews Who Refuse to Take It Off

I moved on to a hot-button issue in Israeli society: the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) military draft. I asked Landes if the Haredi leadership’s rejection of the draft tells us something about their departure from the biblical values of the “dignity of manual labor” and isonomia (equality before the law).

Landes agrees there’s a conflict. He explains that the biblical corpus is a “constitution for a state of free manual laborers” and that the ideal is for everyone to work for six days and rest on the seventh. However, 2,000 years of exile, during which Jews were often not allowed to own land, led to the development of Torah study as a key to survival.

Landes likens this situation to a “space suit” that the Jews had to construct to survive in the Diaspora where the atmospheric pressure of prime divider society made oxygen rare, i.e., surviving in a world structurally zero-sum and only capable of exploiting the positive-sum gift of the Jews. Writing to me later, he explained that, while Jews built a spiritual space suit to survive exile, now, even as we’re breathing free air in the Land of Israel, half of Mea Shearim still won’t take the helmet off.

Today, with their numbers growing beyond anything Ben Gurion imagined when he first granted them exemption from the draft, the Haredi community has become a “real burden” on the state, with some attitudes that are troubling to say the least. “It’s a real problem because in some sense you do have some very prime-divider elitist attitudes in there: “we’re special and you do the dirty work for us.”

He clarifies that they are not “prime divider” in the traditional sense, however, because they are not a dominant elite living off a society at subsistence levels. Instead, they are a modern phenomenon, and he argues they should be pressured to “confront the fact that, in the eyes of those who assure their safety and fund their learning, they are behaving like freeloaders” and start negotiating a way to contribute, if not by serving in the military, at least by showing some hakarat hatov (gratitude, a good positive-sum trait) for the exceptionally good treatment they get from the Zionist state in which they thrive. They should prefer living in a mutual beneficial relation with Israel, not a parasitic one. In their minds, that’s already the case: like medieval monks, they believe that their learning and prayers contribute crucially to the welfare of all.

When Jewish Self-Criticism Becomes National Suicide

A particularly fascinating part of the interview focused on Jewish self-criticism. Landes notes that self-criticism is “hardwired” into the Jewish people from the biblical text through rabbinic work. A lover of Torah is a person who “loves rebuke.”

“To be able to really appreciate that people criticizing you is a good thing for you, takes an exceptionally high level of emotional maturity. And it’s awfully rare in other cultures.”

As Nick Cohen puts it: people would rather chew broken glass than publicly admit they’re wrong. Self-criticism, the ability to give and take constructive criticism, is the Jew’s superpower. Jews have managed to soften its blows with their special brand of self-deprecating humor, a trait that has allowed Jews to “survive, to improve, to adopt, to adjust.”

But, like fire, self-criticism can cook and warm, but also burn. Progressive Jewish circles exhibit a level of criticism of Israel that has become obsessive and self-destructive. After 2000, the progressive world was filled with “good Jews” who, as-a-Jew, denounced Israel’s alleged crimes. Landes thinks this self-debasing behaviour arises from a messianic syndrome he calls “masochistic omnipotence,” the belief that “it’s all our fault. And if only we could be perfect, then we could fix the whole world.” This attitude blinds Jews to their enemies’ behaviour, people who project their own dark impulses on the Jews and accuse them of the terrible deeds they would like to commit.

Like me, he likens this to battered spouse syndrome: taking full blame in the hope that submission will end the abuse. Instead, it empowers aggressors. As in the battle with supremacist Islam, criticism turned inward can reach a level at which it becomes a weapon, making those who embrace it vulnerable to attack by those who prefer blaming scapegoats. As Ahad Ha’am once warned: “Nothing is more dangerous, either for an individual, or for a people, than to confess to sins of which one is innocent.”

We must remain self-critical. Never self-destructive.

If Israel is to survive, it must demand of itself no less than the wisdom to know the difference.

Appendix 1: Landes’s Framework and Civilizational Timeline

In our initial conversation, Landes explained that the chapter we were discussing serves as a conceptual bridge. In a follow-up email, he elaborated:

“It follows two theoretical chapters on apocalyptic and millenarian expectations and the nature of ‘prime divider’ societies, the dominant pre-modern form of social stratification, where a dominant elite controls resources and power while the vast majority lives at subsistence levels. This Jewish chapter lays the groundwork for the subsequent studies, which explores how the expectation of Jesus’ return and the advent of a millennium of peace, abundance and fellowship was a major feature of Christian belief and how Christians behaved when they thought it near, and how they dealt with the disappointment of its delay from 33-1033 CE.”

Landes argues that the millennial vision of the Jews, as expressed in biblical texts like Isaiah and Amos, is a society without a prime divider. It’s a vision where “the sword bearers who normally just take, beat their weapons of war into productive tools and become honest manual laborers who earn their bread by the sweat of their brow.” This chapter, therefore, is crucial for understanding the “demotic religiosity” of the Jewish people and the egalitarian principles that will be used as a lens for his analysis of Christian history.

Appendix 2: Judeo-Christian Patterns and the Apocalyptic Horizon





And if we fail to stand up tall, the next apocalyptic markers are already on the calendar: 2033, 2076.

Landes considers the term “Judeo-Christian” something of a Rorschach which people define as they will. For him it affirms a shared Jewish and Christian (and Muslim) strain of “demotic religiosity,” the belief in the dignity of manual labour, individual moral agency, equality before the law, and access to scripture for all. He notes that this demotic strain appears periodically in Christian history (the 11th century Peace Movement, the late medieval “heresies,” the Protestant “Reformation”, the founding of America), and it often arises in periods of apocalyptic excitement. Then, not only do Christians reconnect with their biblical roots, but they often go through a period of sometimes intense philo-Judaism in which “loving the Jews” will finally convince them to convert to the “true” faith.

However, he warns that these movements often end up turning on Jews if conversion does not crown their efforts. In one of his emails, he wrote about Martin Luther:

“His early, favorable attitude (the Jews had correctly rejected false papal Christianity, but now that he truly understood, they would convert), gave way to virulent antisemitism when the Jews continued to be stiff-necked.”

He is wary of Christian Zionism tied to end-times theology, which can flip into hostility. Jews, he argues, are right to be cautious. But he considers the secular apocalyptic of the Progressive movement, in alliance with Jihadis, which has already flipped, to be a far more immediate threat.

The interview concluded with a look to the future. Landes hopes that Christians will “start reconsidering what has driven their religiosity” ahead of the year 2033, which will mark 2,000 years since the crucifixion. He believes a deeper understanding of these historical patterns can prepare the world to deal with a new wave of “Muslim apocalyptic supremacism.” Just as 1300 AH (1882 CE) brought the Mahdist revolt in Sudan and 1400 AH (1979 CE) the Iranian Revolution under Khomeini and the Muslim Brotherhood’s plan to conquer the West by Da’wa, the next symbolic milestone, 1500 AH in 2076, could once again awaken apocalyptic or messianic energies within parts of the Muslim world. It will take a clear-sighted alliance of demotic Jews, Christians, Muslims, and genuine secular progressives to fight that assault.

In his final email to me, Landes wrote:

“It is in the self-interest of all world powers, both Muslim and non-Muslim, to confront the zero-sum totalitarian attitudes of Jihad. And the best way to do that is to demand that Muslims learn to live in peace with Jews as neighbors and as an independent neighboring state... indeed with all those “infidels” around the world who do not share their religious beliefs. In other words, Westerners committed to democracy should all be Zionists. It’s a reasonable demand for tolerance that we all need to make of each other in this global millennium, especially a demand that we should make of the least tolerant among us, namely triumphalist/supremacist Muslims. Then 2076 can be not the onset of a millennial war that could kill hundreds of millions, but a triumphant 300th anniversary for democracy and freedom of speech and religion around the world.”

