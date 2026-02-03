Part I described what I found in the Skopje City Museum and the Subotica Municipal Museum. This piece asks why the pattern exists.

It is important to recognize that city museums are not neutral repositories of the past. They are instruments of civic narration. Their role is to explain how a city came to be what it is: who built it, who governed it, how it functioned, how it evolved into the modern urban complex we see today, and which forms of continuity connect past, present, and future.

City museums present institutions, systems, and public life. The general public, tourists, and children on school trips are provided a succinct summary and synthesis of history when they visit. As the public face offered to visitors, historical actors matter only insofar as they can be placed inside a story of durable civic inheritance.

The Post-Yugoslav Imperative

In Serbia and North Macedonia, this curatorial task carries additional weight. Especially in North Macedonia where national identity itself was contested and redefined, these are new states defining themselves after the breakdown of Yugoslavia. Museums must demonstrate that today’s national boundaries reflect deep historical continuities, not recent political fractures.

This creates pressure to narrate the city as if it had always been moving toward its current national form. Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian periods are acknowledged, but the multinational character of urban life under empire becomes awkward. Jews, Greeks, Armenians, Vlachs, and other cosmopolitan populations were central to how Balkan cities actually functioned under imperial rule. But they complicate the story of Macedonian Skopje or Serbian Subotica emerging inevitably from the past.

The museum must show: “We were always here, always distinct, always building toward this.” Populations whose presence suggests the city once belonged to a different “world” become difficult to incorporate as actors.

This is where Jewish history becomes difficult to integrate.

Across the Balkans, Jews were central to urban life precisely at the moment when cities modernised: as architects, merchants, printers, financiers, doctors, industrialists. Their contributions were foundational. Yet they were also discontinuous. Jewish civic life did not pass intact from empire to nation-state, from pre-war city to post-war polity. It was interrupted violently and largely removed.

Municipal museums are designed to narrate continuity: how today’s institutions descend from yesterday’s, how authority and legitimacy flow forward in time.

What Gets Shown, What Gets Hidden

This helps explain the recurring curatorial move visible in both cities: Jewish life is acknowledged where it can be bounded and localised. A neighbourhood that existed and was destroyed. A home interior that reflects taste and refinement. A religious object placed among other faith artefacts. A synagogue preserved as heritage. These forms of presence are finite.

By contrast, acknowledging Jews as actors within systems raises uncomfortable questions. Who inherited the printing presses after Jews were removed? Who took over the grain trade? How were those institutions transformed? What forms of continuity were broken, and which were appropriated?

Municipal museums rarely ask these questions, not only about Jews, but about any population whose disappearance complicates civic lineage.

This is why Jewish architects can design the most impressive synagogue in Europe without that synagogue finding a place in the museum, even though it is celebrated everywhere else. This is why Jewish printers can be absent as Jews from exhibits about printing, while printing itself is presented as an important feature of modernisation. This is why Jewish merchants vanish from narratives of trade even as trade is foregrounded as a driver of urban growth.

Jews do not fit easily into a story that requires the past to lead smoothly into the present. Their historical role exposes the fact that cities were not built solely by the populations that later claimed them. Municipal museums, tasked with affirming civic identity, tend to smooth over such discontinuities. Jewish presence is therefore acknowledged, but Jewish agency rarely is.

They are remembered as having lived here, not as having made the city work.

An Asymmetrical Contrast

Tracing this pattern of bounded presence and erased agency led me, unexpectedly, back to a structural tension I often encounter when thinking about Israel: how a state defines a national identity while extending full civil equality to citizens who do not share that national identity.

Israel does not depend on a constructed historical account to establish Jewish indigeneity; that continuity is well-documented archaeologically and historically. Yet a structural tension remains between national self-definition and civic inclusion. Israel defines itself as the national home of the Jewish people while granting full civil rights and political participation to citizens who are not part of that people. Arab citizens belong fully as citizens, but their presence does not redefine the state’s national character from Jewish to multiethnic..

This contrast matters because it shows how the same structural pressure produces different outcomes under different conditions. Unlike the Jews of the Balkans, Arab citizens of Israel remain present, enduring, and politically consequential. Their persistence prevents erasure, even as the state’s national self-definition sets limits on incorporation into the national identity itself.

The cases are asymmetrical, not parallel, and that asymmetry helps clarify why disappearance enabled erasure in the Balkans, while persistence produces bounded inclusion in Israel.

A Structural Problem

This distinction matters because it shifts the conversation away from accusation and toward structure. The question is not whether museums are fair to Jews. It is whether municipal historical frameworks can accommodate histories that do not survive into the present.

The answer, at least in these two cities, appears to be no. What Skopje and Subotica reveal is a pattern that recurs wherever cities built by multicultural populations later construct a unified account of themselves.

In Skopje and Subotica, this logic is visible not in theory but in display cases and wall texts—such as the mislabelled scroll, the printing exhibit omissions, and the reframing of the Jewish Quarter’s end—where the absence of a living Jewish community turns civic contributors into historical background, and where disappearance makes erasure administratively effortless.

