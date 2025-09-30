Below is the sharp response from The Sovereignty Movement’s Nadia Matar and Yehudit Katsover to the ceasefire plan announced last night by President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. I am republishing this statement, shared with their permission, because their words, delivered with growing intensity and moral clarity, articulate the deep worry and apprehension I feel about the agreement’s long-term implications. While the commitment to return all hostages within 72 hours is undeniably positive and even surprising, the broader strategic concessions raise serious concerns about Israel’s future security.

Great disappointment with the emerging agreement.

It seemed that for the first time in years an international window of opportunity had opened, but President Trump halted it and the Prime Minister did not withstand the pressure.

This projects weakness and endangers the future of Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip — and with that, the future of the entire country.

One must distinguish between a battle and a war. The current political battle may have ended in failure, but the war for the future of the Land of Israel — for its identity and its borders — is still in full force and is not measured by a single event or by any single political decision. It is a long-term historical, spiritual and national process.

The people of Israel have known countless battles that seemed lost, yet each time it became clear again that the Jewish people survive and win the overall war by the power of faith in the righteousness of the cause.

Trump’s refusal, together with most world leaders and the entire Arab world, to accept the application of sovereignty only sharpened how central applying sovereignty over the Land of Israel is, and how it would constitute a crushing victory of Israel over its enemies. Adding a few thousand housing units doesn’t bother our enemies because as long as there is no sovereignty, Israel still hesitates and signals that it is not certain this land is ours forever — and therefore the Arabs still have hope, a justified hope, that they might, G-d forbid, be able to expel us.

We thought the Prime Minister of Israel would stand with courage and say in a clear voice: Judea, Samaria and Gaza are an integral part of Israel — but Israel will not be left bereft; relief and salvation will come from elsewhere. (This phrase is a reference to the Book of Esther (Esther 4:14), where Mordechai tells Queen Esther that if she remains silent, deliverance for the Jewish people will arise from another place — emphasizing that the destiny of Israel is not dependent on any one individual.)

To all our friends on the Right who for some reason are celebrating as if this is a good agreement — we recommend you read the agreement’s details word for word and tell us this is not a return to Oslo and the laying of groundwork for a Palestinian state:

Again we entrust our security to foreigners:

Quote:

“Gaza will be administered under a temporary technocratic, apolitical Palestinian governing body, which will be responsible for providing day-to-day management of public services and local authorities for Gaza residents. This committee will be composed of qualified Palestinians and international experts, under the oversight of a new international transitional body, the ‘Peace Council,’ chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with additional heads of state and members to be announced later, including former Prime Minister Tony Blair.”

Again they empower the Palestinian Authority:

Quote:

“This body will determine the framework and handle funding for Gaza’s development until the Palestinian Authority completes its reform program, as outlined in various proposals including President Trump’s Peace Plan of 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and will be able to return control of Gaza in a secure and effective manner. This body will implement the best international standards to create modern and effective governance that serves Gaza’s residents and helps attract investment.”

Again they train and arm an Arab force that of course will turn against us:

Quote:

“The United States will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) to deploy immediately in Gaza. The Palestinian Security Forces (ISF) will train and support newly trained Palestinian police forces in Gaza, and will consult with Jordan and Egypt, who have extensive experience in this field. This force will be a long-term internal security solution. The ISF will coordinate with Israel and Egypt to help secure border areas, together with recently trained Palestinian police forces. As the ISF builds control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw according to standards, milestones and timelines related to agreed-upon demilitarization between the IDF, the ISF, the Arabs and the United States.”

Again they speak of establishing a Palestinian state — the U.S. has not for a moment abandoned its desire to establish a Palestinian state:

Quote:

“As Gaza’s redevelopment progresses and when the Palestinian Authority’s reform program is implemented faithfully, there may finally be the conditions for a credible path to self-determination and a Palestinian state, which we recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people.”

Trump’s refusal and the Prime Minister’s surrender are not the end of the dream but a wake-up call and an understanding that the key is in our hands. The current political battle failed temporarily, but the war for applying sovereignty continues. Its victory is assured because it is a war for historical justice, for our legitimate and moral rights to the Land of Israel.

Trump stopped, Netanyahu capitulated, and we — G-d willing — continue. As Caleb said in the Book of Numbers (13:30), “Let us go up at once and take possession of it, for we are surely able to overcome it.” With faith and resolve, we will continue our journey.

Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar

The Sovereignty Movement

I share this statement because I believe the current agreement represents a dangerous capitulation, and because I am convinced that sovereignty remains the only path to genuine, lasting victory and security. My other articles on the topic of sovereignty:

Victory means sovereignty, Part I: Yehudit Katsover, the Hebron sit-in, and beyond

The Moment Yehudit Katsover Said “Enough”: Victory Means Sovereignty, Part 2

Israel’s unstoppable push for sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and beyond

Sovereignty is in the air: A conversation with Nadia Matar

There is no victory without sovereignty, Part 1

There is no victory without sovereignty, Part 2

The assumptions behind anti-sovereignty arguments (Part 2a)

There is no victory without sovereignty, Part 3

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