Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Sep 30, 2025

Albert Einstein once said:

“The definition of insanity is doing something over and over again and expecting a different result.”

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Frederick Kroesen's avatar
Frederick Kroesen
Oct 1, 2025

I also agree annexing Judea and Samaria is the best way ensure long term stability and security. I add a caveat: It must also ensure stability and security for all the new Arab citizens. Prosperity for them will also help a lot. I know it’s a simple aspiration that will take a long while to adjust to and it won’t be easy.

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