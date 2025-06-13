Iran is violating international law by entering the airspace of sovereign nations without permission to target and kill children.

This stark assessment is how Amjad Taha* opens his most recent X post that found me just after Israel’s Home Front Command told us we could leave the shelter but stay near it. About 100 ballistic missiles had sought us out in our homes, injuring 20, two seriously, and damaging buildings from the shock waves of hits and falling shrapnel from intercepted missiles.

Right now, as babies and women in Israel stand on the frontlines of humanity, the Islamist regime in Iran unleashes terror, striking schools, hospitals, and homes in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. We condemn this wickedness with the clarity of prophets and the courage of shepherds who once stood before giants. Tonight, let us rise not with hesitation, but with divine resolve, as David did with his stone, for every child, every mother, every innocent soul under fire. Our prayers rise like incense, and with them the lions march, anointed not with wrath but with righteousness, to cleanse the jungle and save the city. For it is written: “Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.” (Psalm 82:4)

His strong language was comforting.

In the accompanying CNN interview video clip, Taha elaborated on the point that Iran used other sovereign nations’ airspace to strike out against Israel without having asked their permission.

Amjad had also found me early this morning, after Home Front Command woke up the entire country to tell us war with Iran had begun as Israel embarked upon a preemptive strike and instructed us to be prepared to enter our shelters in a moments’ notice.

This post raised my spirits as I worried about what the day would bring. I want to preserve it here so it does not disappear into the virtual space of ever-generated new material:

Congratulations. Today, the Middle East, including the brave and silenced people of Iran, celebrates and stands firmly with Israel as it strikes the heart of the Islamic regime’s nuclear ambitions and long-range missile arsenals. This regime has not only targeted Tel Aviv. It has bled Yemen, poisoned Syria, bullied Iraq, and bombed its own people. It turned the name of Islam into a threat and diplomacy into blackmail. It traded prayers for payloads. But tonight, history changes course. In this defining moment, humanity stands not against a nation, but with its people and against the tyrants who defiled them. This is not just Israel’s battle. It is the world’s reckoning with a regime that sanctified terror and weaponized faith. As it is written in the Torah: “When you go out to battle against your enemies… do not be afraid of them, for the Lord your God is with you.” (Deuteronomy 20:1) And as the Book of Psalms declares: “The wicked draw the sword and bend the bow to bring down the poor and needy… but their sword shall pierce their own heart.” (Psalm 37:14-15) This is not vengeance. This is vision. This is not destruction. This is deliverance. Congratulations, Israel. You stood alone. Now the free world stands with you. From the smoke of Auschwitz to the shadows of Tehran, you never begged to exist. You fought to live, and you rose to protect. And you have proven once again: the Jewish spirit does not break. It builds.

Shortly after that, Taha further conveyed to his followers his conviction that “Israel is not just standing for itself today. Israel is standing for all 8 billion souls on this planet, standing between humanity and the abyss.”

He reminds them that “Israel is doing what the world should have done long ago.”

I am proud of Israel and grateful that Taha recognizes that we did not “beg for sympathy” but “rose in strength.”

And then he harks back to what began this whole final saga of good versus evil: Oct 7th. For Taha, Oct 7th was an attack against all of humanity and not just the Jews, even though the “world looked away in silence.”

He supposes that the Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood in Gaza have finally learned who we are. But I think he is a bit too optimistic when he writes:

“This is the end. Return the hostages or be erased.”

I do not believe they accept that this is the end. After all, jihadis abound and they are playing a long game.

I do not believe they will return all the hostages. But I do believe the path they have chosen, rooted in terror and fanaticism, will inevitably lead to their own ultimate defeat.

Unfortunately, their patrons, in the meantime, have downed buildings and injured 20 people in the last few hours. It will not be a quiet night — even if there are no more sirens to shatter the silence.

OOPS. Spoke too soon. There is already notification of a drone intrusion in the south of the country.

****Amjad Taha is a political strategist and analyst from the UAE. His work in global geopolitics — through media, research, and advisory roles — aims to foster understanding across cultures. As a journalist published in both Arab and Western outlets, he strives to bring balanced insights into regional affairs.

With over a million followers online, he advocates for peace, normalization, and dialogue. His mission is clear: a united Middle East built on cooperation, not conflict.

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