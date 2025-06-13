Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Callum Bell's avatar
Callum Bell
Jun 13, 2025

I make a lot of likes on the substack columns I read, including yours, but almost never post comments. My words are inadequate to express my love and appreciation of Israel and Israelis. What you are going through and what you are prepared to do on behalf of all of us is awe-inspiring. From the USA, please know there is incredible support for you here.

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Ruth Vanita's avatar
Ruth Vanita
Jun 13, 2025

Well said. "This regime has not only targeted Tel Aviv. It has bled Yemen, poisoned Syria, bullied Iraq, and bombed its own people." And turned Lebanon from a flourishing Christian-majority country into a wreck ruined by Hezbollah. Israel is firghting for the region and the world. Everyone in the region seems to know that except Qatar for some reason. As the Gita says, a war to protect and defend is a war of dharma: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/stand-up-and-fight

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