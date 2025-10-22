Israel Diaries

The Holy Land
The Holy Land
Oct 22

I'm not surprised. You need to know her political views to understand why she would manipulate the language.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ksenia_Svetlova

Did you see the memes on her site: The all have an emblem of "The State of TLV" Tel-Aviv. Where does that come from?

It comes from the protests in Tel Aviv before the 6th of October 23. The protesters declared that they belong to the "State of Tel-Aviv" and the rest of Israel belongs to the State of Judah.

After the 7th of October 23, I would have imagined that some people in Israel would wake up and understand that one of the main reasons for the Hamas ISIS invasion of Israel was the perception that Israel is disintegrating from within.

Some people have no limits.

Echan
Echan
Oct 25

Great analysis

