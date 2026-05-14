Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Victor Leon Ades's avatar
Victor Leon Ades
2d

There is no coexistence, conversation, compassion for people who celebrated October 7th.

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HP's avatar
HP
1d

TLdr:

We murdered 1200 Jews and I was happy.

We lost and my business is gone and I am sad.

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