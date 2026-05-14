For nearly a decade, I have been searching for an independent Palestinian peace initiative that does not require Israeli declarations of mea culpa as its entry fee.

Then someone reached out independently. Someone who used coexistence language without an Israeli organization brokering it. I wondered if I had finally found what I was looking for. Come along with me and discover what I discovered. It was not a smooth path.

The Message

Last December, Motaz Mohammed Almansi, a Gazan businessman, sent me a private Facebook message. A mutual friend had given him my name. His biscuit and chocolate factory had been bombed. Families who lost their homes were living in tents on his land.

He introduced himself as the representative of the Coalition for Peace and Coexistence (CPC) in Gaza:

I am currently preparing to launch the ‘Touch of Peace’ initiative, which aims to provide psychological support to children and promote a culture of peace.

He explained that the children were crying a lot and having nightmares.

I would like to consult with you on the best ways for a psychological support team to handle these cases and how to help children overcome their traumatic experiences.

Almansi wrote that “this land is the land of the divine religions, and we are all descendants of Abraham.” He said he was “the first Palestinian to offer condolences to the families of the victims of the October attack” and that more than 90% of Gazans reject Hamas.

I set aside the grandiose claims and, believing his request for help to be genuine, I reached out to IsraAID on his behalf.

IsraAID did not contact him and I thought that would be the end of our conversation. But he continued to send me messages, expressing concern for my safety after rocket sirens were reported near Haifa.

Then I looked at his Facebook page.

For me, what someone posted on Oct 7th, 2023 tells me how Israeli lives register for them. When people present themselves as partners for peace, I want to know what they said on that horrific day and the few days following.

October 7, 8, and 9

On Oct 7th, as the massacre was still unfolding, Almansi shared a post with a video of people running along a dirt road. He added no text of his own. The translated transcript of voices in the video includes a proclamation of lack of fear, and:

As for this land, God will take care of it. Thanks to all the factions: the Qassam Brigades, the Al-Quds Brigades, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades; salutations to all.

The next day he shared a second video, flagged by Facebook as violent or graphic, showing the bodies of dead men on a road. The account that uploaded it described them as civilians and captioned it:

the roses and flowers of Palestine... May God have mercy on the heroes who gave us hope again…

Also on October 8 he posted: “What has happened to Israelis has happened to Palestinians daily for 75 years!”

On October 9 he called Western support for Israel a colonial project protecting American and European interests. He described Gaza as living “under the Zionist bombardment led by savages” and called America “the biggest criminal.”

That same day, he accused Israel of committing a massacre against civilians and children.

In three days of posts, he did not express grief for a single Israeli victim.

What Was Running Underneath

At this point, I went back and read our private conversation more carefully. I had let a great deal pass because in the moment I did not want to get into a political argument with someone I was trying to help.

As we were discussing trauma support for children, he described the humanitarian catastrophe, sent images of flooded tents, and said things like: “at the height of the genocide, the Palestinian voice was being silenced,” and “Hamas is used as a legal pretext before the international community to achieve netanyahu’s goals in Gaza, most importantly displacement.”

I gritted my teeth and responded to all of this with one word: “tragic.” I moved on. Then I raised the issue of Israeli tragedies, and we moved on.

Later he condemned the terrorist attack against Jews in Australia, invoking Islamic law, the Quran, and declaring that targeting innocent civilians has no connection to Islam or Palestinian values. It struck me that, in contrast with Oct 7th, he condemned the killing of Jews in Australia without hesitation.

What I Am Not Saying -- and What I Am

His suffering is real. The charred machinery, collapsed roof, and burnt floor of his factory are documented.

Damage to Almansi’s factory. Photo provided by Motaz Mohammad Almansi.

Families are living in tents on his land. His desire to help traumatized children appears genuine.

Flooding in Gaza. Photo provided by Motaz Mohammad Almansi

Between December and May he checked in on me more than once with no apparent agenda, asking if I was safe. When there were sirens near my neighbourhood, he expressed relief.

However, genuine suffering and reaching out for help or talking the language of peace are not evidence of moderation. I was deeply upset that I found praise for those who stormed into our communities and did unspeakably horrific acts and not a word of condemnation.

I could have left it here and written up this article, fully satisfied that I had exposed another “peace” charlatan. I had his permission to use our private conversation in an article he knew I was writing.

What It Took

However, I learned from previous reporting, such as my article about Iranian ex-pat Ferdosy, that Oct 7th posts are a photograph of a moment, not necessarily a permanent verdict. I learned that asking hard questions sometimes reveals genuine evolution. I applied that lesson here.

I sent Almansi the specific posts I referred to above and asked him directly: how do you reconcile those posts with your stated belief that harm to civilians is unacceptable regardless of who the perpetrator is?

My previous experience with Palestinian Arabs has been that they deflect, justify (it’s the “occupation”), tell me I misunderstood, ignore the question, or block me. I wondered what Motaz would do.

He responded within hours. He acknowledged the contradiction. He wrote: “I fully understand why there may appear to be a contradiction in some of my past posts.” He said those posts reflected “a deeply filled reality with pain and injustice.” While the occupation context remained his explanatory framework, he went further than he ever had before. He wrote:

I clearly declare my dissociation from this approach, and I apologize for any past positions that may have been understood as support for or justification of harm or actions that contradict human dignity, especially when they affect innocent civilians, including our Israeli neighbors.

He said Hamas “cannot represent a legitimate struggle, nor does it reflect the human values I believe in.”

He added, in a separate Arabic post he had shared on his own Facebook page for friends only: “I believe the only way out of this conflict is through peace based on our shared humanity, real justice, and mutual recognition of pain.”

I don’t know if he would have been so straight with me if he had not already given me permission to write about him by name. His apology is now documented (at least here). And so is when it came. And what it took to produce it.

He followed his apology with a memory: his late father had an Israeli Jewish friend who visited their home in Gaza. That friend, a vegetable trader, chose the name given to Almansi’s elder sister.

The Larger Problem

I have learned to be wary of an investment in the category of the “Gazan moderate.” It must be tested.

Suffering does not produce moderation. Hating Hamas does not mean willing to live peacefully alongside Israel. And coexistence language, however sincerely meant, is not the same as a moral framework that can bear the weight of what actually happened on Oct 7th and what many Palestinian Arabs claim they still long to do to us.

There are Arabs raised on hatred toward Israel and Jews who grew up to reject their indoctrination — among them Luai Ahmed (Yemen), Dan Burmawi (Jordan), Mohammad Massad (Palestinian Authority), Mosab Hassan Yousef (Gaza), and others. Will Motaz Mohammed Almansi belong on this list one day?

Postscript. After reading the completed article, Motaz expressed concern about how some of its contents might be interpreted inside Gaza. He reiterated his rejection of targeting civilians on any side and his belief that the only way forward is through peace based on shared humanity.

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