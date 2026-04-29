If you follow the news, you know that there is a ceasefire with Iran and with Hezbollah. If you don’t live here, or if you don’t regularly talk with people who do, you might not know how that feels.

Before reading further, imagine what you think living in a state of ceasefire would be like.

Today is 29 April. On 8 April, Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran and on 16 April a 10-day ceasefire was imposed on Israel in its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon. We neared the ceasefire deadlines and then were told they were extended, with no new date given for Iran and three weeks added to our Hezbollah ceasefire orders.

We have had ceasefires before; they signaled the end of operational hostilities. Hamas and Hezbollah, while weakened in many ways, would declare their survival was victory and they would begin to prepare for the next round. But there was a sense of finality, that the war was effectively over, and life went back to normal.

This time is different. We know we are still at war.

When both ceasefires were announced, I was disappointed. I want a war in which we decisively defeat our enemy and ensure that the next round will be at least a hundred years in the future. Perhaps because of that need, perhaps because, dare I admit this, I was hoping it would fall apart quickly, I did not relax.

With the Iranian ceasefire, the Home Front Command eased wartime restrictions in most parts of the country. In the north, however, schools were allowed to operate only inside bomb shelters and people were allowed to work only if adequate shelter could be reached in time.

Gradually, over the next few weeks, while there were still Hezbollah rocket and drone launchings at the northern border communities, restrictions were eased everywhere.

I began to act as if I were calm. While I did begin to shower with more confidence after a week, I only began to sleep in pajamas two days ago.

If you open the Israeli Home Front Command website, this is what you are told about the current situation:

In other words, supposedly until tomorrow night, we are safe and can pretend to live normal lives. We can go visit friends and family outside our home town, go to parks, to the beach . . . at all times of the day! It almost feels normal.

Except that it isn’t. I scan wherever I am for places to hide if a siren suddenly rips through the air. And I doubt it’s only me. I’m actually amazed to see people out at the beach with their kids. Brave people!

There is a term the Home Front Command uses for wartime on the home front: Emergency Routine. They define it as: “maintaining a daily routine during firing at the home front.”

Read that sentence again.

Here is what Emergency Routine looks like now:

Tomorrow night we will be told if this limbo will hold for another few days. If it does, I may even get in my car and drive to visit friends who live over an hour from home. But the emergency bag that I took with me to the shelter with each siren is still packed and ready.

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