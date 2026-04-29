Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Batya's avatar
Batya
14h

We've been living between attacks and "ceasefires" for years, and it's not good. As we saw on October 7, 2023, the Arab terrorists have gotten braver and better armed. When will the Likud banish Bibi? His faux leadership avoids war to win. We've heard the same lies/promises/fairy tales over and over.

Trust me. I'm a CPA's daughter and I look at the bottom line. If the enemy hasn't surrendered the war isn't over.

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