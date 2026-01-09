An Arab Israeli father is afraid for his children. He doesn’t know whether speaking out will protect them or endanger them further. So he does what millions now do when faced with a dilemma: he asks an AI.

A Facebook friend posted his question and the AI response on her page.

The Question

He prefaced his question thus:

As an Arab in Israel, the situation is difficult and unbearable. Therefore, I decided to consult the most human-like entity that exists at the moment: artificial intelligence.

And then his prompt to the AI was:

There is a wave of racism and hatred toward Arabs within Israel, expressed in posts and comments on social media. In addition, in the government and the Knesset there are members of parliament who boast about being racist toward Arabs. I am an Arab citizen of Israel, yet I do not feel safe for myself or for my children in the future. I want to write on social media, but sometimes I don’t know what to write or how to present things. All I want is for us to live in safety and peace; I harbor no hatred toward any person because of their ethnic or religious affiliation, yet I find myself under an existential threat—one that could also reach my children—despite the fact that this is our only and original homeland.

He’s asking a tactical question: how should I write? Silence is not an option he is considering so he asks how to speak without increasing his vulnerability.

Out of curiosity, I wanted to know if different AIs would answer differently. As an experiment, I posed the father’s question to ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Then I prepared a single document with original AIs response together with the other three, all of which were different and asked each of the three to assess all four responses. You can read all the verbatim responses in this document.

The analysis revealed the hidden assumptions behind each AI response and showed that when a situation is ambiguous, different AIs make sense of it in different ways—a reminder of the limits of relying on AI for guidance.

First let us characterize the responses, then see the analysis:

The Four Responses

All four acknowledged the father’s fear, but only one (Response C) allowed it to stand without being reframed, contextualized, or managed.

Response A (Original AI, source unknown) organized its reply around a series of headings: “Focus on universal human discourse,” “Adherence to civil and legal rights,” “Documentation and personal storytelling,” “Wise conduct on social networks (safety and legal awareness),” and “Seeking partners in concern.” It framed speaking as requiring “a delicate balance between preserving your dignity and identity, and safeguarding your personal safety and the legal aspects of publication,” and concluded with “A message to you as a father,” urging him to teach his children that “true peace begins with never relinquishing human dignity.”

Response B (ChatGPT) acknowledged his fear as “real” and “deserving to be taken seriously,” then explicitly widened the frame: “Many Jewish Israelis are living with their own existential fear.” It argued that “fear, when it goes unanswered, often curdles into rage and racism,” adding, “That does not excuse it, but it explains why the temperature is so high.” It urged him to write from “shared ground,” insisting on “equal citizenship,” rejecting hatred “in all directions,” and speaking “as a parent who wants a future here rather than as a symbol in someone else’s argument.”

Response C (Claude) spoke directly to the father as a father: “You don’t need my permission to speak, but since you asked: write what you just told me.” It advised, “Don’t write to convince racists. They won’t be convinced,” but instead to write “for the people in the middle” and “for your children.” It explicitly left the decision open: “Some fathers in impossible situations speak out. Some protect their families through silence. Both are legitimate responses to illegitimate threats.”

Response D (Gemini) structured its reply under headings including “Acknowledging Your Reality,” “Navigating Social Media,” and “Finding Community.” It emphasized validation—“Your fear is not an illusion”—and stressed that “it is okay to remain silent” and that “you do not owe the internet your vulnerability if it puts you at risk.” It framed resilience as “mental health as resistance” and ended by offering to help him “draft a specific message or post that expresses your hope for peace while keeping your safety in mind.”

What the AIs Assumed about the Father’s Dilemma

Although the responses address the same question, they do not begin from the same picture of the father’s situation. Each reflects a different balance of risk, agency, and possibility, visible in the responses themselves and echoed in how the AIs described one another’s answers. Table 1 lays out these assumptions.

Response C is the only one that does not require the AI to know more about the father’s environment than the father himself.

Claude had an interesting suggestion; it proposed that Response A, the original post, may have been written in Hebrew and we were reading a translation: “The phrase ‘native son of the original homeland’ reads awkwardly in English but probably landed naturally in Hebrew, where discussions of rootedness and belonging have specific terminological weight.”

The Translation Problem

If Response A originated in Hebrew then, what reads as bureaucratic caution in English might be culturally grounded pragmatism in Hebrew. In Israeli civic discourse, advising someone to use legal language isn’t risk-averse, it’s tactical. “Rule of law” rhetoric carries weight.

An Arab Israeli reading the Hebrew original might hear practical wisdom from “someone” who knows the terrain. An English speaker reading the translation hears procedural distance.

The “best” response, then, not only depends on the situation, but also on the language and culture of the one seeking advice.

Seen together, these responses describe not advice styles but assumptions about the nature of the political environment in which the father finds himself.

The Meta-Conversation

Most of us can relate to a parent asking how to protect his children without disappearing or becoming an enemy. Even the AIs offered empathy before showing four paths forward. In the end, the most powerful insight from this experiment may be the one that emerged from the meta-conversation:

If Israeli democracy is degraded but the law still offers protection, Response A gives him tools. If Israeli democracy is strained but responsive, Response B suggests leverage. If it’s too far gone for civic language to matter, Response C tells the truth. If exit is impossible and survival is the goal, Response D offers the only comfort left.

The AIs revealed their assumptions about power, trust, and repair. But only the father knows his environment, something no algorithm can assess.

Because the responses seemed to rest on different assumptions about political conditions, I asked the three AIs to list countries that correspond with each response type. I expected them to agree.

The three AIs agree on the USA and Myanmar but there are large discrepancies in the other categorizations. Where there is agreement it regards structure rather than judgement about virtue.

In the USA, speech is assumed to remain a meaningful civic instrument: legal protections exist, institutions are contestable, and public expression of difficulties is accepted. Where speech retains leverage, guidance on how to speak responsibly becomes coherent and necessary.

In the context of the Rohingya persecution and the post-coup environment in Myanmar, speech no longer operates as a viable lever. Legal remedies are ineffective, mediation has failed, and visibility carries risk without influence. Where procedural guidance and contextual explanation lose relevance, validation of the problem becomes the only coherent AI response.

Outside these boundary cases, agreement breaks down. This divergence does not reflect inconsistency or failure, but structural ambiguity in the situations themselves. Under such conditions, the models resolve uncertainty differently, in accordance with how their training instructs them to weigh agency, risk, and institutional reliability.

What This Reveals about AI

These models have been trained to be helpful, empathetic, constructive. Only one of the four could bring itself to say: “You’re right to be afraid, and the people making you afraid might not be reasoned with.”

The others tried to find the angle where engagement works, where the system can be salvaged, where speaking up will not increase vulnerability. This reflects a tendency in AI systems to search for salvageable possibilities rather than conclude that none exist.

Sometimes the most helpful thing an AI can say is: “I cannot tell you whether this is still safe. Only you know what you’re seeing. Trust that.”

The Israeli Arab father had lost faith in human institutions. That’s why he consulted “the most human-like entity that exists at the moment: artificial intelligence.” This is profoundly sad.

When multiple AIs, looking at the same moment of fear, instinctively choose different moral centers—confrontation, witness, or care—the variance is not noise. It is a signal that the situation itself is ambiguous enough to support incompatible answers.

The father did not ask the AI because the situation was ambiguous; he knew that it was. He asked because he believed a machine could see past ambiguity to offer something cleaner, more objective, more trustworthy than a human ever could.

What we learned here is that machines operate from within their own sets of assumptions. We should not mistake detachment for neutrality nor neutrality for trustworthiness.

