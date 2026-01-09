Israel Diaries

User's avatar
Nan's avatar
Nan
3h

This was fascinating. It is like being in a room with different people with different perspectives based on their world view and their ability to empathize. Can an algorithm empathize? It can “appear” to. Conversely, many people are no better than an algorithm as they merely parrot what they have been fed. Without thinking.

The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
5h

I wonder what were the actual intentions of that Arab father who posted such a question to AI when the situation within the Israeli Arab society has been despicable and deadly for decades.

Arab society marks deadliest year on record, with 252 victims.

"As 2025 draws to a close, Arab society in Israel is mourning its deadliest year on record, with 252 people having lost their lives in crime-related killings.

The tally by the Abraham Initiatives organization, a coexistence group that pivoted in recent years to focus on the human toll of surging crime in the Arab community, flies in the face of Police Chief Commissioner Danny Levy’s claim last week that law enforcement has seen a “continuous decrease in crime statistics” this year.

In fact, the past three years have seen a huge uptick in violent crime among Arab citizens of Israel. Homicides have become the new normal in Arab cities and towns, and many of those with blood on their hands are able to roam free, uncaught and unpunished.

According to the organization, of the 252 victims, the vast majority (88%) were killed in shootings, reflecting authorities’ struggle to combat a major uptick in arms trafficking through Israel’s borders.

The bulk of those killed were men ages 18-30, but a record number of women were also killed this year, with 23 female victims."

https://www.timesofisrael.com/arab-society-marks-deadliest-year-on-record-with-252-murder-victims-in-2025/

