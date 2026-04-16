After publishing “Substack Calls Itself a Global Platform. The Math Doesn’t Add Up,” I kept pulling the thread to see where it would lead. That first piece established that writers in countries not served by Stripe cannot access the paid subscription feature. Using Substack’s own support documentation, this article looks at what that means beyond the ability to get paid for our work.

Writers write to be read. Therefore visibility on the site is important. I asked the Substack Help Bot how articles are discoverable.

Substack support delineating how articles are discoverable on the site.

Substack’s response states that articles can surface through the Home feed, which reflects a reader’s subscriptions and Notes activity, and through Explore and search, which rely on keyword matching and metadata. The third way is by means of leaderboards, in which articles are displayed in ranked lists within category pages.

Substack does not quantify how these discovery surfaces compare in impact. What it does document is that category pages prominently display Rising and Top Bestseller leaderboards, which drive visibility within those categories. We will look at the Bestseller leaderboards next.

Rising and Top Bestseller Leaderboards

Substack’s category pages surface Rising and Top Bestseller leaderboards by default when readers browse. Rising ranks publications by recent paid subscription growth. Top Bestseller ranks publications by annual recurring revenue (ARR). Both are visible to every reader browsing a category and are regularly updated.

The lists measure paid subscription activity. That is what the names indicate and, while the name is clearly related to selling, it may be understood by some readers as an indication of quality or popularity.

Who Can Appear on Them

A publication without paid subscriptions is not eligible to appear on either list. Substack support confirmed this directly.

Substack support confirming that a paid subscription is required to be included on Rising and Top Bestseller rankings.

Stripe is the platform’s sole supported payment provider and the only the only supported method for paid subscriptions on Substack. If Stripe does not operate in a writer’s country, that writer cannot enable paid subscriptions.

As I discussed in my earlier article, writers who cannot access Stripe in their countries can set up a U.S.-based company through Stripe Atlas. However, that involves legal and financial structuring, including ongoing costs, beyond starting a publication.

As a consequence, lack of access to Stripe services means no paid subscriptions, which means no leaderboard eligibility.

How the Rankings Affect Discovery

While not comparing the discovery surfaces, Substack support confirmed that Rising and Top Bestseller placements increase visibility within category pages, where readers actively browse. Readers encounter this list when browsing by topic, before encountering individual publications.

Substack support confirming that Rising and Top Bestseller rankings increase discoverability within category pages.

Writers without paid subscriptions can still grow on Substack. Support identified the paths: engaging in comments, participating in Notes, enabling the Recommendations feature, and building through community activity.

These are user-driven actions that operate separately from appearing on a ranked leaderboard that is displayed by default to readers browsing a category.

What the List Does Not Show

The Top Bestseller list identifies the publications generating the most recurring revenue among those able to accept payments through Substack’s payment infrastructure. Rising identifies the fastest-growing among the same group. In other words, they reflect the platform’s most successful publications among those who can use its payment system.

If we compare Substack’s use of “Bestseller” to its use on a platform such as Amazon, both rely on sales as the underlying metric. On Amazon, however, “bestseller” reflects sales within a global retail system that is not limited by a single platform-specific payment provider.

On Substack, the same term reflects sales within a payment infrastructure whose availability varies by country.

Regardless of audience size, engagement, or growth trajectory, then, writers outside that paid-subscription system cannot participate in the bestseller infrastructure.

If this work helped you see something more clearly, you can support it here:

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Substack’s payment system is not currently available for writers in Israel, so you cannot pledge for a paid subscription.

All investigations remain free and open to all readers.