Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Lioudmila Levina's avatar
Lioudmila Levina
2d

Such a complicated system! I have no idea what substack is and I definitely do not remember how I discovered your substack. As I am not a writer I am not particularly interested in any opportunities to express myself in any writing except emails to our members of parliament, attorney general and other politicians. I read only two substacks youth and Amit Segal. For me it is enough as I am working full time and do not have time to read absolutely everything online because there are books which I am very fond of reading.

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3 replies by Sheri Oz and others
Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
2d

I posted this little nugget about Substack yesterday

https://merkavamk1956.substack.com/p/substack-the-internets-premier-gated?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=58m7xg

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