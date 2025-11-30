Israel Diaries

Howard Fox
3d

Settlers are attacked often by thieves, stone throwers and terrorists. Rather than waiting for the army, they take retaliation into their own hands. The trouble is that terror works.

Noah Otte
3d

An excellent analysis, Sheri! The B'Tselem video clearly makes more of this incident then what it was. There is no question that what these masked Jewish extremists was wrong. But it is clear they most likely out committing vandalism NOT intending to kill or maim anyone. I think Sheri is correct in her theory that the terrorists probably didn't see the family and just assumed the car was empty. Most likely their intention was to simply break the car's window and throw in the firebomb to blow it up. But as soon as they heard the family yelling and the car's horn was sounded, they fled and vandalized another car. The B'Tselem headline claims something that they can't yet prove. It doesn't appear that these extremists as condemnable and disgraceful as their actions were, purposely tried to harm the family or ever intended to. By the way, even if it could be 100% proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that they did this on purpose and had planned to harm that family, it doesn't change the fact that these miscreants don't represent the vast majority of Jewish settlers in Judea and Samaria who rightly, condemn these kinds of abominable acts. Most of the time what the international media calls "settler violence" is in fact, Jews defending themselves from Palestinian harassment or terrorism. This is not to say it doesn't exist. There is too be sure, extremist and racist elements among the settlers and there are legitimate cases of them attacking Palestinians and that's disgraceful and I and most Israelis would call that out, condemn it in the strongest possible terms and call for justice for the victims and the perpetrators to be caught, arrested and put in jail where they belong.

In the meantime, I'm praying for this Palestinian family, that they will recover from this traumatizing incident and that the IDF, Security Services and Shin Bet will apprehend the brutish thugs who committed these abhorrent acts. I don't think anyone here is saying they should get off scot-free. They absolutely shouldn't! Alex Stein poses a fair question below. Would I make this argument if it was a Palestinian attacking a Jew? Yes. As much as I would want that person caught and punished, I care about truth and justice and would not want them to be railroaded. Whether one is Israeli or Palestinian they should only receive a punishment that fits the crime. I would NOT want them to be charged or sentenced punitively! We must condemn terrorism across the board be it Palestinian or Jewish and I'm glad to see that in the comments section. But I want to make it clear that the blaggards who did this don't speak for 80% of Jewish settlers who live in Judea and Samaria and wish only to live in their ancestral homeland, run their businesses or farms, raise their families, and live in peace. Most of them aren't racists who hate Arabs or Palestinians. By the way, the settlements are perfectly legal under international law, and the Jewish people has always lived in Judea and Samaria long before the first Arab ever set foot in the area. They had a constant presence there for over three thousand years interrupted only briefly by the illegal Jordanian occupation of the land between 1948 and 1967. All the Jews were ethnically cleansed, and the Jordanians stole Jewish land and homes and expropriated them and gave them to Arab families. Jews were banned from visiting their holy sites, sacred synagogues were reduced to rubble, Jewish graves were defiled, and a town was built over much of the holy Mount of Olives. Oh, by the way, when I say Jews were banned from the holy sites, I don't just mean Israeli Jews, I mean all Jews and all Israelis too for that matter. You could've been Israeli Arab, Druze, Circassian, Bedouin, etc. If you were Israeli, you couldn't visit places like the Temple Mount. Period.

