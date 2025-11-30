What the B’Tselem Video Shows When You Watch It (too) Closely
The timestamped continuous footage from Jab’a contradicts the claim that settlers targeted a family with children.
November 17: Reports began circulating about a settler attack in the Palestinian town of Jab’a. Two days later, B’tselem posted a video clip on Facebook that was intended to provide proof that settlers deliberately target families and children, a claim expressed by a number of NGOs reporting on the Jab’a attack.
For those who followed NGO statements and local media posts in the hours and days after the Jab’a incident, the tone was set almost immediately. Each organization that issued a statement offered its own version of events, but with a common denominator: this was not only an attack, it was an attack on families, a detail that elevates any incident from property damage or intimidation to something much darker. Numbers of attackers fluctuated wildly from “dozens” to “over a hundred.” Some reports suggested that homes were set alight. Others mentioned multiple cars. Some even went as far as to say it was a pogrom.
Within hours, the event hardened into a narrative: settlers had descended on Jab’a in large numbers, targeted Palestinian families and children inside their homes.
Early reporting on “settler violence” allegations routinely relies on unverified or contradictory secondary claims. It is not unusual for social and mainstream media to parrot these reports or for Israeli politicians and officials to announce their condemnations before even a hint of preliminary investigation has been raised.
The attack in Jab’a followed this pattern. However, in the case of Jab’a, B’Tselem posted the only direct visual documentation of the attack that I could find. B’Tselem’s video evidence should have anchored the conversation. Instead, the clip was referenced sparingly and interpreted loosely, with public summaries taking their cues not from what appears on camera but from what was said about it.
The goal of this three-part series is to examine the process by which a local incident becomes a “settler violence” narrative far beyond its natural proportions. The attack was real, frightening, and inexcusable. But fear and facts are not the same thing, and if we are to understand the process at work here, we need to begin with the evidence itself.
The B’Tselem video offers the opportunity to do that.
Part 1 therefore begins at the narrowest possible point: a single contradiction between a caption and a video.
The Video Clip
The text accompanying the video alleges that masked settlers assaulted a car carrying two small children, their mother, and their uncle. While they do not use the exact phrase “targeting families,” the implication is clear: the attack is described as knowingly directed at a family with young children inside. The video is offered as evidence of that claim.
But the video does not show what the text claims. The moment the attackers see the child and hear the horn, they abandon the family’s car entirely and set fire to a different, empty vehicle.
This is the only continuous time-stamped footage of the attack that I found, and it contradicts the specific allegation that the attackers knowingly targeted a family with small children.
The clip begins with masked men entering a yard. The attackers throw stones at the family car between 0:06 and 0:13, breaking at least one window. The driver honks the horn and a child is visible (0:24). Twelve seconds later, the masked men abandon that car completely. They run to a different vehicle parked in an adjacent carport and set that one on fire instead (0:48). By 0:53, all the attackers have left the scene. At 0:59, the male driver gets out of the car, soon followed by the woman holding an infant in one arm and holding a child’s hand in her other hand. By 1:24, the woman and children enter the house.
If the intention was to attack a family or to set a car alight knowing a child was inside, the available footage would show it. Instead it shows the opposite: they disengage immediately and move to an empty vehicle.
The attack damaged property and frightened people.
However, the video shows that one of the central claims of “targeting families” is not supported by the only real-time evidence available from that night.
B’tselem posted this video as documentation of settler violence against families. But the video contradicts the caption. In Part 2, I’ll examine how NGOs and mainstream media reported the Jab’a attack. In Part 3, I’ll examine the video evidence they all presented.
Feature image is an AI-produced generic image for illustration purposes.
Settlers are attacked often by thieves, stone throwers and terrorists. Rather than waiting for the army, they take retaliation into their own hands. The trouble is that terror works.
An excellent analysis, Sheri! The B'Tselem video clearly makes more of this incident then what it was. There is no question that what these masked Jewish extremists was wrong. But it is clear they most likely out committing vandalism NOT intending to kill or maim anyone. I think Sheri is correct in her theory that the terrorists probably didn't see the family and just assumed the car was empty. Most likely their intention was to simply break the car's window and throw in the firebomb to blow it up. But as soon as they heard the family yelling and the car's horn was sounded, they fled and vandalized another car. The B'Tselem headline claims something that they can't yet prove. It doesn't appear that these extremists as condemnable and disgraceful as their actions were, purposely tried to harm the family or ever intended to. By the way, even if it could be 100% proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that they did this on purpose and had planned to harm that family, it doesn't change the fact that these miscreants don't represent the vast majority of Jewish settlers in Judea and Samaria who rightly, condemn these kinds of abominable acts. Most of the time what the international media calls "settler violence" is in fact, Jews defending themselves from Palestinian harassment or terrorism. This is not to say it doesn't exist. There is too be sure, extremist and racist elements among the settlers and there are legitimate cases of them attacking Palestinians and that's disgraceful and I and most Israelis would call that out, condemn it in the strongest possible terms and call for justice for the victims and the perpetrators to be caught, arrested and put in jail where they belong.
In the meantime, I'm praying for this Palestinian family, that they will recover from this traumatizing incident and that the IDF, Security Services and Shin Bet will apprehend the brutish thugs who committed these abhorrent acts. I don't think anyone here is saying they should get off scot-free. They absolutely shouldn't! Alex Stein poses a fair question below. Would I make this argument if it was a Palestinian attacking a Jew? Yes. As much as I would want that person caught and punished, I care about truth and justice and would not want them to be railroaded. Whether one is Israeli or Palestinian they should only receive a punishment that fits the crime. I would NOT want them to be charged or sentenced punitively! We must condemn terrorism across the board be it Palestinian or Jewish and I'm glad to see that in the comments section. But I want to make it clear that the blaggards who did this don't speak for 80% of Jewish settlers who live in Judea and Samaria and wish only to live in their ancestral homeland, run their businesses or farms, raise their families, and live in peace. Most of them aren't racists who hate Arabs or Palestinians. By the way, the settlements are perfectly legal under international law, and the Jewish people has always lived in Judea and Samaria long before the first Arab ever set foot in the area. They had a constant presence there for over three thousand years interrupted only briefly by the illegal Jordanian occupation of the land between 1948 and 1967. All the Jews were ethnically cleansed, and the Jordanians stole Jewish land and homes and expropriated them and gave them to Arab families. Jews were banned from visiting their holy sites, sacred synagogues were reduced to rubble, Jewish graves were defiled, and a town was built over much of the holy Mount of Olives. Oh, by the way, when I say Jews were banned from the holy sites, I don't just mean Israeli Jews, I mean all Jews and all Israelis too for that matter. You could've been Israeli Arab, Druze, Circassian, Bedouin, etc. If you were Israeli, you couldn't visit places like the Temple Mount. Period.