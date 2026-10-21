Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

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Paul Appleby's avatar
Paul Appleby
7d

As you have clearly written, there is a price to be paid or to be gained when election promises are broken, namely in the next election. But just like in the business world, and in our personal lives, when circumstances change, a past decision and current direction need to be reevaluated. That's called moving forward when the results are positive, failure when not. Only God has the crystal ball.

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Allen Z's avatar
Allen Z
7d

I think the critical change politically in Israel since Oct. 7 is that the more centrist politicians and their parties appear to accept the reality that there can't be a Palestinian State on the disputed WB. This now reflects their constituencies. Thus, the IDF cannot leave the WB, and can't agree to reducing Israeli sovereignty in that area and will have to resist international pressure to do so. Those Parties are now led by Eisenkot, Bennet, and Lieberman. I see this as a positive development. This will allow a segment of voters (like me) who previously voted Likud, for reasons of national security, to vote for the Opposition.

So, administer the territories under rule-of-law, clamp down on settler violence, and allow areas reserved for Palestinians per previous agreements, to be just that. No illegal settlements in these reserved areas and remove settlers who have come in illegally.

These minimal changes in policy will of course disappoint the international community. They will have to get used to it. Perhaps the fact that Ben Gvir and Smotrich, who have been awful for Israeli PR, will no longer in the governing coalition will help.

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