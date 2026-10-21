The first election I was in Israel to experience directly (although not yet vote in) was when Begin became prime minister. When I learned how the Israeli electoral system works, I considered it a benevolent dictatorship in which the electorate decides which party will be dictator for the next four years or however long the coalition would last before being brought down.

Therefore, I was gratified when Yigal Yadin and his Dash Party set as its raison d’etre changing the electoral system to a form in which there would be accountability to the electorate during the lifetime of the government and not just making promises about what they will do if they could form the next ruling coalition.

My first great disillusionment came four months after Begin established his government, To me, it seemed that Yadin sacrificed his supposedly sacrosanct central platform promise for a vice prime-ministership. During the negotiations, he did try to uphold his mandate to the people, but he eventually gave in. Dash was the third-largest party and its 15 seats turned Begin’s narrow majority into a comfortable one.

I suppose that Yadin justified giving up this and other platform promises by telling voters (himself?) that it was important that he could influence other government policies from within rather than as leader of the opposition. We cannot know whether or not Dash would have grown in strength and influence had Yadin decided to uphold his promises and not enter the government; we do know that the party weakened because of internal arguments over the compromises, and it did not make it to the next election cycle.

Perhaps Tzipi Livni is a relevant example. Having become leader of Kadima after Ehud Olmert resigned, she refused to accept coalition demands that she considered incompatible with her principles. This was 2008, and she needed Shas’ 12 seats to maintain a viable coalition. While she offered some concessions to Shas, she refused others and had to call for new elections.

Even with 28 seats to Likud’s 27 in the 2009 election, she was not able to form a coalition. Interestingly, having refused to join Netanyahu’s coalition in 2009, Livni did join his government in 2013 as justice minister, representing her new party, Hatnua. This time, she considered the opportunity to pursue negotiations with the Palestinians sufficient reason to enter the coalition.

This raises the question: if political compromise is an unavoidable feature of parliamentary democracy, where is the boundary between legitimate negotiation and abandoning an electoral commitment?

And here, Naftali Bennett comes to mind. Before the elections, he made three explicit electoral promises: not to allow Yair Lapid to become prime minister, even in rotation, not to establish a government dependent on Mansour Abbas’ Ra’am Party, and to prevent a fifth election. The first two were made quite dramatically on television two days before the election.

Then, after the election, he violated those first two promises in order to uphold the third. Many of his original right-wing supporters regard his agreements with Lapid and Abbas as a betrayal. Among centre and centre-left voters, however, his premiership is remembered for its relative political calm and attention to domestic issues.

And now, with a new election less than a week away, we are hearing familiar accusations that Netanyahu is willing to sacrifice almost anything to remain prime minister. His concessions to the Haredi parties, particularly regarding military conscription, are presented as evidence that political survival matters more to him than the interests of the country.

But is Netanyahu really so different from the politicians who came before him? And are those who condemn him applying the same standards to politicians whose compromises they have accepted, or even applauded? There is a difference, of course, between breaking an explicit electoral promise and making repeated coalition concessions. But both raise questions about what politicians are prepared to sacrifice to gain or retain power.

And there is another complication.

While voters expect politicians to honour their commitments, they also expect them to accomplish something. Netanyahu has an advantage in the latter: having been prime minister for much longer than any other politician, his governments have had plenty of opportunity to accomplish things of considerable importance to Israel. They have also had plenty of opportunity to make decisions whose consequences have been damaging.

Table 1 summarises the compromises these four politicians made or refused, alongside the accomplishments and consequences that followed.

So perhaps the question is larger than whether or not a politician has broken a promise. We need to ask what was sacrificed to obtain or retain power, what was accomplished through exercising that power, and what price the country pays along the way.

Does this discussion help you decide which chit you are going to put in the ballot box on 27 October? It doesn’t help me one bit. But at least it helps me try to examine everyone fairly.

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