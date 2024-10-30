Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Clifford Sobin
Oct 30, 2024

Thank you so much for this list and I totally agree that I24's english programming change a disappointment.

As for rankings of right, left, and centrist - I think we can all agree that our determinations are subjective except, perhaps, at the extremes. I applaud Sheri for giving her perspective as I do the other commentators who have provided their opinions.

But what is important, at least for me, is that I read all perspectives - as much as some bother me - before finalizing (I can't say initially forming) my opinion. The real and lasting value of this article for me is that it has provided me with new sources to review and evaluate and a means to understand through reader views, time on site, etc how influential they are.

3 replies by Sheri Oz and others
Miryamnae
Oct 30, 2024

My 2 pennies: ‘left’ and ‘right’ are subjective. JP is leftist. Carry on, Sheri. Dandelion wine to you.

1 reply by Sheri Oz
59 more comments...

