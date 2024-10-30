Since I sometimes get op-eds published in Israel National News and Jewish News, and I had two articles I am particularly proud of, one in Jerusalem Post and one in Haaretz, I am curious how many eyes see what I write so I have periodically looked at website traffic comparisons to see how these news websites fare.

Now, with the war drawing a lot of attention to Israel, and seeing so much disinformation being circulated on some mainstream and social media, my curiousity was aroused regarding global traffic to Israeli and Jewish news sources.

What I did

I went to Similarweb, a website that allows you to compare website traffic data over a recent three-month period. I first compared sites with which I am familiar and then, on my Facebook page, I asked friends what they are reading. That brought some new sites to my awareness and I include them in the table I constructed. Below the table, I list other sources friends named but that are not websites per se.

I compiled the traffic data that are meaningful to me. I am not tech-savvy, nor am I a marketer, so the data that are meaningful to me may differ from those that would be of most interest to industry experts. In any case, I am bringing you what I found.

What I found

I constructed a table for the 27 news sites explored. They are listed from highest to lowest global traffic ranking (smaller number equals higher rank). I put in bold the highest three scores for each column in the table. While the top three had the highest values for global rank, industry (news & media) rank, monthly visits, and unique monthly visits, the site with the highest traffic overall may not be the site with the greatest number of pages per visit.

Monthly visits refers to the total number of times a website was visited in a given month and unique monthly visits counts multiple visits by the same IP address as a single visit only. Perhaps we can say that the difference between overall visits and unique visits is a measure of reader loyalty to a site.

Haaretz, Times of Israel (TOI), and Jerusalem Post (JPost) have a leftist political orientation. This refers to the Israeli left which is characterized today mainly by their anti-Bibi anti-government stance.

Ynetnews, Israel Hayom, Israel National News (INN), Jewish New Syndicate (JNS), Jewish Press have a more rightwing orientation. Their attitude toward Bibi and the government depends on the issue discussed but they are not automatically against Bibi/government.

It is interesting to note that after Oct 7th, and perhaps even a bit before that, the left in Israel moved toward the right in their opposition to a Palestinian state. In fact, the Knesset distinctly voted against it.

I have not characterized other sites.

To make it easier to read the table, I have broken it down into ten-row sections in a series of images (Substack does not have a tables feature). On your mobile, you can click on the image and enlarge it with your fingers to make it easier to read.

Sites 1-10

Sites 11-20

Sites21-27

Here are other news sources, in no particular order, suggested by my FB friends:

Websites or social media platforms

The Spectator: Rod Liddle, Douglas Murray

Talk Radio/TV, especially Julia Hartley Brewer

Barry Weis’ site [The Free Press]

Global Guido (order-order.com)

Tikva Fund

Jewish Breaking News (on Instagram)

Sky News Australia

IDF account

Documenting Israel (on Telegram)

Israël Today

Christians for Israel in Holland

TBN Israel

Rebel

Newsmax

Fox

Israel Real Time

Israel Slingshot

Substack

JBS - Jewish Broadcasting Service

Herald Sun with Andrew Bolt, Erin Molin

NPR [National Public Radio]

Individuals

Gadi Taub

Mike Doran

Michael Oren

Mordechai Kedar

Richard Kemp

Ask Tom

Hillel Fuld

Amir Tsarfati

Mahyar Tousi TV. Tousi is Iranian born & living in UK

Hananya Naftali

Sharri Markson, Peta Credlin — Australia

Some said they get their information also from friends on Facebook and some even named me as a source of news. Thank you very much.

Two longer comments by FB friends under my Facebook post that I wanted to include here:

Times of Israel, i24, JPost, Israel Hayom, Sky News (AU & UK), CNN, FOX regularly and constantly when an event is happening plus Ynet, HaAretz, Al Jazeera, NYT, Washington Post to get other perspectives plus various dailies in Australia to see how they are reporting Israel. Think it was a grave error in judgement by i24TV when they significantly cut back their streaming service in English to much less than what it was previously and replace it with Hebrew programming, bad move and forces non-Hebrew speakers who want to know what is going on to rely on the likes of CNN, BBC, Sky News, FOX etc. most of which have a distinct anti-Israel, non-objective approach to reporting on Israel.

I read center, right, and left oriented news outlets. That said, the sites which typically provide more valuable info and fuller context for the MENA region (versus standard blood-libels) include: www.MEMRI.org, JNS, Wall Street Journal, JPost (in some ways), CAMERA.org, Arutz Sheva, JTA, NewsMax, NYPost, FOX, Bloomberg, i24, Israel Hayom, Jewish Press, ICEJ. NY Sun, USA Today

P.S. Additional sites suggested in comments below this article, posted here for your convenience:

Commentary — somehow that escaped me so I went back and looked at the data and it falls about halfway in the second table above

Honest Reporting

Canadian Jewish News

National Post (Canada)

NRO - National Review Online

Israel Defense and Defense Update

Daily Telegraph

