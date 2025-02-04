Something happened that links together a terrorist released in the Gilad Shalit deal of 2011, the father of a victim of that released terrorist, the father-in-law (same person) of a soldier who fell in Gaza in December 2023, the current hostages-for-terrorists ransom, Jordan, Trump, and Israel and everyone who was silent for decades and even now. It is a story of betrayal and injustice.

And it is a story that may be finally resolved during this auspicious time.

I put this together using pieces I found in online articles and from conversations I had with Arnold Roth (the father/father-in-law in the paragraph above) over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, a few Israeli and American Jewish news sites published claims that Jordan asked Hamas to find a place to which to “relocate” Ahlam Tamimi, the 44-year-old Hamas terrorist, one of the 1027 released from Israeli prisons in 2011 in exchange for the Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. While she heads the FBI’s most-wanted list for crimes against American citizens, she has been openly living the celebrity life in Amman, the Jordanian capital, even having hosted a popular TV programme there for five years.

After having unceremoniously ignored or rejected requests for extradition for decades, the idea that Jordan is now suddenly seemingly seeking to shoo her away should raise some eyebrows. They deny the allegation, but where there is smoke….

This three-part article will answer the following questions:

Part I:

Who is the terrorist, Ahlam Tamimi? What process was endured by the Roth family who tried to bring her to justice in the United States? Has Tamimi continued her career in terrorism?

Part II: Why apply pressure now? What can readers do?

Part III: How does Arnold Roth react to the hostages-for-terrorists deal in which today’s government is engaged?

1. Who is Ahlam Tamimi?

The wanted poster explains who she is.

It reads:

Ahlam Ahmad al-Tamimi, a [Palestinian-]Jordanian citizen, is a convicted terrorist operative for HAMAS. On August 9, 2001, al-Tamimi transported a bomb and a HAMAS suicide bomber to a crowded Jerusalem Sbarro pizzeria, where the bomber detonated the explosives, killing 15 people, including seven children. Two American citizens were killed in the attack — Judith Shoshana Greenbaum, a pregnant 31-year-old school teacher from New Jersey, and Malka Chana Roth, a 15-year-old. Over 120 others were injured, including four Americans. The Rewards for Justice Program is offering up to $5 million for information leading to al-Tamimi’s arrest or conviction for her role in this attack, as part of the 1993 Violence in Opposition to the Middle East Peace Negotiations reward offer.

Tamimi has the distinction of having been the first woman in the the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

In the meantime, a third American victim died of her wounds after 20 years in coma.

I find it strange that the poster says they are looking for information leading to her arrest or conviction. The Justice Department in the USA has always known exactly WHERE she is and WHAT she is doing. Given that, what is the purpose of this poster?

2. Briefly: 2011 - 2025

Sentenced to 16 life terms for her role in the massacre, her release in the hostage-prisoner exchange in 2011 caused unbearable pain for Malki’s parents, as Arnold Roth wrote in an article in 2022 describing their efforts to bring Tamimi to justice.

It took until 2017 for the American government under Trump to charge Tamimi with “conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction against U.S. nationals outside the U.S., resulting in death.” Roth explains that her “… weapon of mass destruction was a human: a man with an explosives-and-shrapnel-filled guitar-case on his back,” an operation about which she has repeatedly expressed pride. Her only regret was not having killed more people.

Jordan consistently argued that their parliament never ratified an extradition treaty with the USA. That appears to be untrue; along with other sites, the Israeli news site, Yisrael Hayom reported that:

… Jordanian officials informed Hamas leadership in Qatar that they must secure another country willing to accept al-Tamimi, or Jordan will proceed with her extradition to US authorities, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Jordan suddenly seems to be in a rush to get rid of her (but not to the USA) as the report says that Hamas has 24 hours to scuttle her away. In the meantime, that 24 hours has come and gone and … silence has returned.

Roth told the American Jewish outlet, JNS, that it is possible that Tamimi

… is already out of Jordan, perhaps on the way to Qatar. “Her husband is there. Her bank account is there.”

I turned to Roth for his impressions:

The reports continue to be vague, self-contradictory and somewhat misleading. … anything other than extradition - which by definition means into the arms of the waiting US Department of Justice - points to one more attempt by Jordan to evade criticism from its own vast terror-supporting sector and to breach its treaty obligation to the US. It's been content to do both for years. [emphasis added]

But what about American concerns for bringing Tamimi to justice? Roth responds:

There's also no sign yet of any US figure publicly demanding Jordan do what the treaty requires. That of course has been the heart of the problem all these years. But "no sign" doesn't mean no action. Plainly things are moving in Washington, but there's no basis at this moment to think they're moving in the direction of Tamimi being brought to justice. And to be absolutely clear, no government figure in Washington has today or yesterday or ever given us any concrete information about where and when and how Tamimi is going to face justice in a US court. [emphasis added]

Roth concludes with:

Justice is what this has been about for years. And we're not there.

3. Tamimi: One example of post-release life for terrorists who killed Jews

Roth explains:

One of the constants in how Jordan parries the rare and weak criticisms of its harboring of Tamimi is that they say "We have her under control. Her voice has been silenced and you can forget about her advocating for Hamas or terror." That too, like everything about Jordan, is made up.

Roth is constantly perusing the social media seeking “signs of Tamimi's ongoing presence and influence.”

“This image from November 2024,” he continues, “is part of a video clip on a Hamas-related outlet that ensures Tamimi's voice is out there doing evil all the time even as Jordan denies it and the Americans pretend not to know it.”

I translated the Arabic at the bottom of the screenshot. It says:

A word from the freed prisoner Ahlam Al-Tamimi

To the Jordanian women on hunger strike

#Onward-hunger-strike-for-Gaza

I wonder if Tamimi is included in the statistic that claims that 80% of terrorists return to their careers in terror after their release from Israeli prisons. Even if she does not wield a weapon herself, she is certainly a role model for terrorists who have, or have not yet, embarked on this path.

The next part of this three-part article will show why now may be the time when success is possible and what readers can do to help it along.

For further reference, you may be interested in :

Watch the i24 interview with Arnold Roth from yesterday (3 Feb):

Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations call for Tamimi extradition.

In the Free Press in 2021: Will Joe Biden grant my daughter justice?

24-Apr-24: The Sbarro bomber: Betrayal, lies, politics and grief

How the Tamimi family became a propaganda machine.

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