Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Rebekah Lee's avatar
Rebekah Lee
Feb 4, 2025

Roth's interview was painful as well. Thanks for your work on this.

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John McDonagh's avatar
John McDonagh
Feb 5, 2025

It was horrendous what happened to Malki and the other victims, and what has happened to families like the Roths since is obscene.. This highlights yet another stark reason why Israel needs to make lethal terrorism against her citizens a capital offence.

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