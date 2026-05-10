My friend Cliff Sobin -- lawyer, author of two books on Israel’s north, with a third now in progress-- came to Haifa on Independence Day. We met at our usual beachside café. Families were back outside, children filled the playgrounds, and for the first time in weeks people were no longer calculating the distance to the nearest shelter.

The article below grew out of our conversation that afternoon. He told me he wrote it for my readers. With his permission, I lightly edited it for clarity while preserving his voice and perspective.

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April 22nd of this year was Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day. That day, after a meeting in Tel Aviv, I drove to northern Israel where I had scheduled several interviews for my soon to be published book concerning Israel’s information war. On the way, was Haifa—and Sheri Oz.

I first met Sheri in May 2024 and have made sure to see her during each of my subsequent trips to Israel. What started as an urge to explore our common experiences and lessons learned as fellow Substack authors has rapidly become a friendship.

We always meet at a beach close to her home, where there are chairs, shade, and a coffee kiosk. The first time I met her, it was challenging to find the spot because WAZE stopped working when I entered Haifa. Israel had blocked GPS operation from Haifa northwards to disrupt Hezbollah’s rocket navigation still happening then. That caused me a problem because as anyone who has been to Haifa knows, its street layout is a byzantine maze. As a result, rather than relying on mapping software, Sheri directed me by phone by using my descriptions of the buildings I was passing to triangulate my route.

This time, I encountered no difficulty finding my way because a ceasefire with both Iran and Hezbollah was in place so the GPS was functioning. But, because it was Independence Day and people were suddenly free from having to stay close to shelters, the beach was alive with people and parking spots were at a premium.

When we connected, Sheri had a drink for me in hand and we sat down in a quiet spot to catch up. It was then I realized that her answers to my questions about her personal experiences after February 28, the first day of the joint Israel-USA campaign against Iran, might be of interest to her “Israel Diaries” subscribers and followers.

Who is Sheri Oz?

Sheri has been many things during her life, but most recently an Israeli journalist and now Substack author. She has a sharp mind and an instinct to keep digging once something catches her attention, especially when narratives and evidence do not fully align.That is what initially attracted me to Sheri’s writing and what motivated me to schedule our first get-together two years ago.

The Beginning

At 6:30 AM on February 28th, Sheri’s phone, like most other cell phones throughout Israel, began beeping. It was a general pre-warning directed to all Israeli residents to prepare for a missile attack. Israel’s and America’s war against Iran had started. “That was the beginning of uncertainty, not knowing,” Sheri told me.

Not knowing if rockets or drones will come and from whom.

Sheri lives less than twenty miles south of the Lebanese border as the crow -- or missile -- flies. Furthermore, her home is only a couple miles south of the industrial bay area which includes oil refineries and chemical plants, and just across the street from the IDF’s naval base in Haifa—both of which are obvious targets for Israel’s enemies.

Sheri was under fire from two directions, each with distinct characteristics. Hezbollah’s missiles and drones were launched in Lebanon to the north, and the siren gave one minute to find shelter at the beginning of the war; this was expanded to two minutes with improved Home Front Command technology. For incoming Iranian ballistic missiles fired from the east, early warning came 7-10 minutes before the actual siren sounded. The killing radius was much bigger—either due to their much larger explosive warhead or from cluster munitions warheads that scatter over a wide area.

The Onslaught

Hezbollah began firing at Haifa on March 3, becoming frequent after that. The Iron Dome intercepted many of Hezbollah’s munitions but over the course of the forty days, some got through, striking the industrial area, many residences nearby, but surprisingly not the naval base. Meanwhile, during the early days of fighting, Iran focused most of its missile attacks on central Israel. While Haifa was targeted together with central Israel on March 10, beginning March 19, Haifa experienced a sustained pattern of alerts.

Then, near sunset on April 5, one Iranian missile slammed into a Haifa residential block after avoiding Israel’s defenses. A later Israeli Air Force probe concluded that because the missile had broken up during its descent, Israel’s interceptors did not shoot it down. Its payload did not explode but, as seen in this instance, even a dud can be a death sentence. The sheer power of the impact, which was a product of the missile’s mass and velocity pancaked several floors of a residence.

Photo Credit: Israel Defence Forces

Inside, four people died, likely because they did not make it to a shelter before the missile struck.

Sheri’s Forty Days

During the forty days of war, Sheri did not experience an alert every day. But, she said, “You are expecting it any time.” For her, that created a “low-level stress,” that is “constantly on.” Also, she was always concerned that an alert would come at the most inconvenient times like when she was taking a shower or using the bathroom.

When there was an alert, Sheri would experience an adrenaline burst. Whether awake or asleep, when the alarm sounded, she would react without hesitation. But that burst of energy would then take a long time to dissipate after the danger passed. If at night, she would not be able to go back to sleep. As a result, her sleeping patterns were “totally disrupted.”

Sheri’s responses to the alerts were calibrated to the threat type. In cases of a Hezbollah missile, she stayed inside her apartment under a reinforced arch in the ceiling. Essentially sheltering in an area of her living room free of windows that was just a few steps from anywhere else in the apartment. There, for the duration of the war, she strategically placed her computer on a table with a chair along with bottles of water and an extension cord. That meant that even while researching and writing, she was in her safe spot. It was the closest she could get to an apartment mamad (a fortified room that served as an extra bedroom or an office during times of peace).

If the incoming missile was Iranian, on the other hand, a different procedure was necessary. Because of the pre-alert warning, she had time to go outside and down the steps to her basement. Necessary, because Iran’s missiles posed a greater threat than the fortified ceiling could handle, although probably not good enough to pass a standards test for an appropriate Mamad.

But Sheri had a problem: although she can easily walk, she does have a mobility limitation that makes her wary of a mis-step while going down stairs while under stress.

She placed water, snacks, and medications in the basement in case her building was damaged and she would have to wait to be rescued. But she also had a bag she had to carry down with each alert because she also wanted it near her in the in-apartment safe spot. She likened this to the bag pregnant women pack before their due date. In it, Sheri put a change of clothing, a transistor radio, and of course, her laptop and power cord and a charging cable for her phone.

With the bag over her shoulder, she would hold onto the banister firmly and take each step mindfully because she was determined not to be the one that reports would later say had incurred a “light injury on the way to the miklat (shelter}.” Adamantly, she told me, “That’s not going to be me!”

“Thank God my, my bladder was conditioned, she said, laughing. “When I would get the pre-warning alert and knew I had 10 minutes, I went to pee. You take care of what you need to do and… [I would] brush my teeth just in case I was going to be stuck there; I didn’t want to be rescued with bad breath.”

Typically, in cases of incoming Hezbollah missiles, Sheri would have to stay in her chair under the reinforced arch until receiving an all-clear from Home Front Command. This would typically take about ten minutes. She would often hear the booming sound of Iron Dome intercepts and sometimes even the hits from other neighborhoods in Haifa and the towns on the other side of the bay.

For Iranian rockets, the minimum time she had to stay in place was generally ten minutes but once it was forty-five minutes when the Iranians launched a second barrage.

Sheri rarely went outside. Shopping runs were brief. Apartment buildings along the way had unlocked their entrances and put signs up so passers-by would be able to enter shelters at the sound of the siren. One time, an alert for Iranian missiles caught her shopping at the grocery store. Because it had no shelter, she and the owner walked to a nearby underground parking lot. Once there, her companion pulled out a cigarette and started smoking, standing near an oil furnace. Sheri took one look and said, “Don’t smoke by that please,” and sent her to the other side of the parking lot.

Independence Day

During my two weeks in Israel, I heard the same sentiment repeatedly from Israelis across the political spectrum: finish it! don’t just postpone it again. And for that, they were willing to sacrifice more to achieve a final peace. Sacrifice their freedom of movement, endure the impact on their children’s education, and bear the emotional toll and dangers. All to permanently end the existential threat.

Watching people smile and laugh, chatting with Sheri over a cup of coffee, I kept wondering about the underlying sense that the war was not over yet.

Playground at the beach in Bat Galim, Haifa. Photo: Cliff Sobin

But on that day, the sky was clear. Families filled the beach and playground. Nothing seemed amiss; everyone looked happy. Even a stray cat, snuggled against me where I sat, seemed content.