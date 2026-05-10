Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emerald Negron's avatar
Emerald Negron
9h

I loved that your friend writes about your experience and not his. True friend. I can’t wait to meet you for coffee in Haifa next time I visit!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sheri Oz
Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
12h

Nicely done piece with the details we all go though here in Israel. Good writing. And very knowledgeable about it.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture