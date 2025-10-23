Here is a list you probably will not see in the headlines. These are peoples and territories still seeking international recognition or fighting to secede from the states that claim them. I separate them into two groups: the first group seeks international recognition while the second fights internal secession. Both roads to sovereignty show how exceptional the Palestinian case has become.

And yet, when you look at the headlines, the protests, the urgent debates at the UN, the boycotts, the endless op-eds, there is one struggle that swallows all the oxygen: Palestine.

Why? And more urgently: if Palestine receives so much more international support than any of these other movements, why has that support not translated into the institutional foundations that statehood requires?

Some will say: these other nations would be lucky if their only obstacle was Israel. At least then they would have the world marching in their name, the UN convening emergency sessions, and universities declaring that their fight is a test of the world’s collective morality. But they cannot claim that their sad condition is because of the Jews. So their struggles remain invisible, under the radar, neglected.

This disproportionate attention to “Palestine” is not neutral.

In my next piece, I’ll examine whether this unprecedented attention has actually advanced Palestinian statehood or, paradoxically, made it less likely.

