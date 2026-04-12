Over the past weeks of war with Iran, I was well aware that fellow Israelis along our northern border were in a different war than the rest of us. Even along the Lebanese border itself, the war was experienced differently depending on their exact location.

Known as the Confrontation Line, these communities receive little attention in the national consciousness. Not even now, when the ceasefire with Iran allows a clearer focus on the Hezbollah threat from Lebanon. That lack of attention is not proportionate to their significance.

There is an old Zionist idea that the border follows the plough. In other words, where people live, build, and stay, that is where the line takes on meaning. The communities along the Confrontation Line, then, are not just near the border; in a sense, they are the border.

Field Crop and Banana Orchard in Kibbutz Sa’ar. Image Credit: Oren Peles, CC BY 2.5 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5>, via Wikimedia Commons

This article seeks to bring the residents of the north back into our national consciousness by tracing their experience over the history of the modern State of Israel since its inception in 1948. I embarked upon this to make sure that I, myself, have their timeline clear. Even though I personally experienced some of this history, I wanted a clear record to which I could return.

A brief outline will be followed by a more detailed table. The timeline draws on documented events and institutional records. Key dates and triggers were cross-checked against multiple sources.

Brief Outline

Here are the main events between 1948 and today:

1948: invasion from Lebanon and Syria

1949: armistice agreement with Lebanon, signed on 23 March 1949

1978: Coastal Road massacre (11 March), which triggered Operation Litani launched on 14 March

1982: Ambassador Argov assassination attempt (3 June) carried out by Abu Nidal, triggered the First Lebanese War. It began on 6 June. Major combat operations ended by late September, but Israel remained in southern Lebanon.

1985: Partial withdrawal to what became known as the security zone

2000: Full withdrawal on 24 May due to domestic pressure and a political policy shift.

2006: Second Lebanon War, triggered by Hezbollah cross-border attack on 12 July and the killing of eight soldiers and kidnapping of two. War ended on 14 August.

2006-2023: Deterrence, not resolution

2023: Hezbollah opened the northern front one day after the Hamas 7 Oct massacre and hostage-taking in the Gaza Envelope.

2026: Continued Hezbollah fire during Iran war. Iran ceasefire of 8 April did not include Hezbollah.

Detailed Timeline

(tap or click to expand)

Still waiting.

P.S. Interviewee Oren Dvoskin from a previous article informed me that the difference between earlier periods and that between Oct 2023 - Dec 2024 is that in this latter period, Hezbollah fired nearly 10,000 missiles/UAVs/anti-tank munitions at Israel.

And

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