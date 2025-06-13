Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Esther's avatar
Esther
Jun 13, 2025

My Iranian friend who lives in Israel tells me that 95% of the Iranians love Israel and hate the Iranian regime. We’ll hopefully soon find out. I expect the regime to fall.

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1 reply by Sheri Oz
Michael Lumish's avatar
Michael Lumish
Jun 13, 2025Edited

This is OT, but hang in there, sister.

Today is a big day and I am very much praying for your safety.

btw, I was permanently banned from FB a couple of days ago for violating their "Community Standards on account integrity."

They didn't tell me what that means, but I suspect that they took serious exception to me telling people (and I paraphrase) "you don't want to fuck with the Jews. We are no longer victims and we will fuck with you back."

My prayers are with you.

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