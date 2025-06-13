For years, shaped by an old friendship with an Iranian student in Canada and fleeting glimpses of social media sentiment, I've held onto a hopeful impression: Israel's true adversary isn't the Iranian people, but the oppressive Islamic regime that rules them. This core belief ignited my curiosity when news broke of Israel's recent, daring attack against nuclear Iran. I wondered: what would the Iranian people say?

Because back in 2014, there was a series of Facebook posts like this one:

Facebook post from 2014 with the photo of the "Iran stands with Israel" banner

That hope for direct insight, however, was short lived. With reports of Iran now blocking internet access within the country, hearing directly from ordinary Iranians seemed impossible. So, I turned to X and found Dr. Maalouf.

Introducing Dr. Maalouf: X's Controversial Commentator

As Grok, xAI’s AI tool, informed me, Dr. Maalouf (@realMaalouf) is a controversial geopolitical commentator, a self-described specialist in ancient history, ethnoreligious groups, and more. With over 239,000 followers, his posts often highlight persecution, gender segregation, and Islamic practices he opposes. His identity and "Dr." title remain publicly unverified, adding to his controversial aura.

Just after Israel's attack, Dr. Maalouf declared: "Patriots inside Iran express their support for Israel," claiming they stand with Israel to overthrow the "evil Islamic regime." This audacious statement was accompanied by this image:

Reactions on X: A Polarized Digital Landscape

When asked to analyze the responses to this post, Grok revealed a highly polarized digital landscape. The comments fell into five main categories:

Roughly 20-30% were cheerleaders , pro-monarchist, pro-Israel users gushing with solidarity, often using #IraniansStandWithIsrael .

A significant 25-35% formed the skeptics , demanding proof and questioning Maalouf’s credibility (recalling past misinformation), noting Iran’s opposition isn't monolithic.

The largest group, 30-40% , were critics , slamming the post as "Zionist propaganda," insisting "Iranians support Palestine, not Israel!"

A cynical 10-15% chose derision and sarcasm , mocking the Shah's return or Maalouf's perceived opportunism.

Finally, 5-10% remained neutral or off-topic, seeking clarity or avoiding the debate.

The sheer volume and polarization underscored the topic's divisiveness. Maalouf's framing exposed deep ideological rifts within discussions on Iran and Israel.

The Discrepancy: Online vs. on the ground

This online ideological battle, while fascinating, poses a crucial question for us Israelis: should we get excited, anticipating that the fall of the Islamic Regime will automatically bring a welcoming rapprochement with a new leadership? Will they embody the 'Iran loves Israel' sentiment, or something far less friendly?

Diving deeper than just X comments, independent polling data offers a more robust picture. The comprehensive survey by Gamaan (Group for Analyzing and Measuring Attitudes in Iran), conducted in 2020 and later supported by indirectly focused polls, indicates that a large majority of Iranians (around 70-75%) appear to desire a secular government after the current regime's fall.

This signifies a strong rejection of state-imposed religious governance. While many may retain private Muslim identities, their preference is for a secular state, not a new Islamic Republic (a notion supported by a likely very small proportion, estimated 10-15%). The desire for a return to historical non-Islamic roots, like Zoroastrianism, is present as a nationalist expression among some, but it's not a majority aspiration for the state religion.

In short, we have seen the X-feed's chaotic energy: the fervent cheerleaders for a pro-Israel Iran, the angry critics, the cynical jesters. But how much of that online noise actually reflects the complex reality of Iranian public sentiment? This is where the Gamaan data provides a sobering, vital counterpoint.

We must, however, take the Gamaan data with a bit of skepticism. An ex-pat Iranian told me that such surveys are not truly accurate since there is no democracy and many people afraid to give real information. Still, we will keep this in mind.

While Maalouf's post undeniably tapped into a real vein of opposition, particularly among the diaspora and certain monarchist factions, the overwhelming desire revealed by Gamaan isn't necessarily a universal embrace of Israel. It's a profound, widespread longing for secularism. This distinction is critical.

A secular Iran isn't automatically a pro-Israel Iran.

It simply means an Iran free from religious coercion, where the state operates separately from clerical rule.

Many Iranians who yearn for a secular state may still privately practice Islam, or identify culturally as Muslim, and importantly, they might still align with the Palestinian cause or harbour reservations about Israel due to broader regional politics. They hate the regime, not necessarily the religion, and certainly not necessarily Israel's enemies.

The online cheerleading, while passionate, could merely be the amplified voice of a passionate, but ultimately, minority faction. Social media, after all, excels at amplifying the loudest and most extreme voices, often creating an echo chamber that can mislead those observing from afar.

"I Hate Islam": A Deeper Dive into Dissent

Take, for instance, the powerful, albeit stark, image I recently saw on X: a banner declaring, "I am not Moslem. I am Persian. I hate Islam."

"I am not Moslem. I am Persian. I hate Islam." banner. Used in accordance with Israel’s Section 27A of the Copyright Law

This bold statement represents an extreme end of the spectrum within the Iranian opposition – a complete rejection of Islamic identity in favor of a pre-Islamic Persian one, and a visceral hatred for the dominant religion as implemented by the regime. While it perfectly encapsulates the frustration of some, it's crucial to understand this isn't the uniform view of the 70-75% who desire a secular government.

Many within that majority seek religious freedom and separation of mosque and state, but not necessarily an abandonment of their faith.

Tempering Expectations: The Future of Iran-Israel Relations

This discrepancy forces us to temper our expectations.

The fall of the Islamic Republic, while a goal many Israelis might share, does not guarantee a smooth transition to an "Iran loves Israel" future. The landscape of a post-theocratic Iran will be incredibly complex, shaped by diverse factions with their own national interests and regional alignments. Ignoring this nuance would be a strategic misstep of epic proportions.

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