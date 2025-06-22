Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Up From The Slime's avatar
Up From The Slime
Jun 22, 2025

Trump to Khameini: "I'll give you to the count of fourteen to make a deal. One... two... th-" *BOOM*

Reply
Share
Up From The Slime's avatar
Up From The Slime
Jun 22, 2025

This is very insightful. The pro-regime reaction reminds me of the line in Star Wars: "Evacuate? Now, at the moment of our greatest triumph? I think you overestimate their chances."

It also reminds me of millennialist cults in the US in the 1800s, where the leader would repeatedly predict a date for the end of the world and each time the date came and went, many of the cultists doubled down on their faith, believing that some outside factor introduced an error into the prediction and NEXT time it would be the right date for sure.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture