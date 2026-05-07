Foreign policy expert and Fox News contributor Ziad K. Abdenour claimed that the UAE is expected to declare war on Iran and lead an Arab coalition to overthrow the Iranian regime.

My first reaction was: good! We constantly hear UAE officials saying they have the right to defend themselves but this was the first I had heard they were actually willing to do it.

If Abdelnour is right, sometime today there should be news of that. Given all the zigzagging on the part of Trump, I am waiting until tomorrow to see if this actually comes to pass.

Then I read Ida Turan, who I have been following for a while.

Turan is an Iranian-born political commentator on X. She is monarchist, pro-US, pro-Israel, the kind of anti-regime Iranian voice I thought is on the same page as me. She is and she isn’t.

I was surprised by her reaction to hints that the UAE was going to enter the war with Iran. In a post on 5 May, she wrote:

Islamic regime in Iran attack UAE, because they know how ordinary people think in Iran: “We hate the regime, but we still won’t side with the UAE.”

That made me pause. I had to read that last sentence a few more times.

She goes on:

“Why?

Exactly because of this attitude of Arabs.

They refuse to respect Iran. We feel like we are not safe with them, we have to constantly push them back.”

For Turan, that disrespect includes the islands dispute and calling the Persian Gulf the Arabian Gulf. These are not trivial irritants.

She invokes the Iran-Iraq war: Saddam invaded just two years after the 1979 revolution, and even Reza Pahlavi, the Shah’s son and symbol of the opposition, offered to help defend Iran. National identity overrides political alignment when Iranians feel their territory and dignity are under threat.

Therefore, Turan argues that provoking the UAE is a calculated move on the part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to blur the line between “fighting the regime” and “fighting Iran.”

On the other hand, Iranians don’t see the US or Israel as enemies because they’ve made clear they are fighting the regime, not the Iranian people. The UAE needs to make the same distinction. And then behave accordingly.

When I read a pinned post from 6 April, I understood a bit more.

Further down, she describes IRGC power, a form of occupying mafia structure overseeing, what she calls:

“brainwashed Shia jihadi foot soldiers, poor, low-IQ, and indoctrinated with apocalyptic ideology. They truly believe they must burn the world to bring back the Mahdi and see America as the Great Satan.”

The top commanders “pretend to be religious and chant “Death to America” in parliament” while their daughters and families live freely in the West. They have no fear of airstrikes on missile sites. They fear losing their personal wealth and foreign assets. Trump, she argues, understands this. His pressure campaign targets what the leaders actually care about.

Wanting the regime gone is not the same as wanting anyone with a weapon to help them get rid of it. It is not as simple as pro-regime, anti-regime, pro-West, anti-West. Israel and the United States are understood to be fighting the regime while Arab territorial rhetoric is seen as confronting Iran itself. These are not the same.

This reminded me how easy it is to project our own assumptions onto other societies.

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