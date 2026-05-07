Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Susan Gerichter's avatar
Susan Gerichter
3h

Thankyou for this perspective.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
4h

In any case, the US should continue the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and destroy Iran's power plants until the Ayatollahs and Mullahs are deposed by the people.

If that doesn't work, destroy their desalination plants and wait till the regime collapses.

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