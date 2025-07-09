A boy stands by a tent in Gaza. A man hands him a package of food. Another man films it. Seconds later, the food is taken away and the men walk off.

The video was posted recently by Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib. By the time of this writing, it received over 1,000 retweets on X and nearly 2,000 shares on Facebook. And yet: no headlines. No editorials. No context.

It was posted to Reddit. The moderators removed it.

A reverse search turned up nothing else.

Many saw it. The mainstream media did not touch it.

UPDATE: Fellow Substack writer, Imshin, gave me a link to the video share on TikTok. From there it was shared almost 700 times.

When posting on X and Facebook, Alkhatib prefaced the video with this text:

Watch: Hamas-affiliated and adjacent charities steal food and water from children in Gaza after filming them, pretending to be delivering aid and supplies, only to humiliate the starving children and take the food & water back after the filming is done. Evil personified.

John Aziz, British Palestinian Middle East analyst, retweeted the clip, writing:

The reason I knew that Hamas is stealing aid in Gaza is because I listened to actual Gazans on the ground who told me Hamas is stealing aid.

The small #JewsFightBack account did the same, with this text:

One for @BBC to miss

And that is the interesting point: the BBC “missed” it. As did other mainstream outlets. So far.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Gaza suffering staged for the camera. But it may be the most cynical.

The Broader Pattern

As many know, this is not a one-off. This is part of a broader pattern of producing “tragedy scenes” for foreign consumption. It follows a longstanding policy of fabrications, perhaps the most recent well-known example of which is the journalist who was “injured” in the al-Baqa café strike, as shown in the image below:

And here she is getting made up for the photo shoot:

and smiling as her hair is mussed up for the camera:

This kind of emotional manipulation weaponizes suffering. Not for essential relief projects, but for foreign donors, sympathetic media, and the marchers shouting about genocide and famine without ever asking who produced the visuals.

The first question that arose for me when I saw the journalist images is: were there not enough truly injured in that blast that they had to make someone up for the media, or did they specifically want a recognizable journalist to be able to accuse Israel of targeting, not just innocent civilians, but specifically journalists?

The first question that arose for me when I saw the video of that boy being given food and then having it taken away was: How could they!? We are left to imagine the look on that little boy’s face when the package was grabbed from his hands.

Who is posting these incriminating materials?

There are no foreign journalists embedded with Hamas or other groups within Gaza. And if there were, I doubt any would have had the courage to film evidence of this perfidy. So we are left with the idea that some Gazans, fed up with the death and destruction wrought upon the population by Hamas’ Oct 7th massacre and hostage-taking manage to capture scenes such as these and upload them somehow. Alternatively, perhaps members of clans trying to wrest control of the territory from Hamas attempt to alert the world to what is really going on behind the scenes.

Remarkably, there is no dearth of videos advertising Gazan restaurants amid the ruins, such as the video uploaded by GAZAWOOD, the same day as the Alkhatib video under discussion here. The text accompanying the video states:

I know it’s tough for some to digest that Gaza’s luxury restaurants stayed open though most of the war – and yes, the media’s been working hard to keep it buried. Look closely – you’ll spot the ruins outside the windows. Still in denial? Receipts are at the end of the thread.

You do not have to look closely at all. Here is a screenshot from the beginning of the video clearly showing the tents facing the restaurant entrance:

What did the Media Cover?

In the past week, major outlets like The New Yorker, Politico, The Washington Post, and The Associated Press have published in-depth reports on Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. They’ve written about starving children, chaos at aid sites, and crowd control.

But they did not share this video. There was no space for the child being handed food for the camera, only to have it taken away uneaten.



It cannot be because they did not see it. After all, it was posted on both X and Facebook by Alkhatib, a well-known analyst.

There is no claim that the clip is fake.

There is just avoidance.

Why It Matters

This article is not about denying that there is hardship in Gaza. That is a given.

This article is about manufacturing images to exploit hardship for propaganda and fund-raising purposes.

It is about what gets deleted (Reddit), what gets ignored (mainstream media), and what gets elevated beyond recognition.

It is about using children and shattered lives as tools for political theater.

It is about those who confound the truth and the need to insist on distinguishing the real from the fake.

It is about making sure the lies are exposed and challenged.

Therefore, I am asking you to share this article. Or share the videos.

Remember what gets erased.

NOTE TO READERS: If you find postings of this video or articles including it where my search did not show me any, please add the links in the comments section and I will add them, with credit for your h/t.

