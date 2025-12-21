Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

The Holy Land
2d

The proliferation of unsubstantiated claims and organized disinformation campaigns, especially by Israeli NGOs, funded by foreign anti-Israel governments and organizations present a significant challenge to informed public discourse.

Such activities, often sustained over extended periods, can erode trust in established institutions and distort societal understanding of critical issues, especially in the ME.

Addressing the root causes, funding and methodologies behind these widespread misinformation efforts is therefore paramount. Proactive strategies and robust fact-checking mechanisms are essential to counteract the detrimental effects of propaganda.

A comprehensive approach including pro-active legislation involving governmental oversight and certainly public education is crucial for safeguarding the integrity and safety of our country.

For further information on these perfidious organizations check out this web site:

https://ngo-monitor.org/

E. E. Negron (Emerald)
2d

Okay. So last night at a dinner gathering of friends here in Spain the issue of Israel came up. I was extremely jet lagged but when I hear the accusation of genocide of Gaza, I woke up really fast.

I guess I say this to say that the headline made me feel solidarity with Jews who hear other Jews say this stuff.

My fellow “Catholics” were of mixed opinion—some agreed with me—but let’s just say my indignation at the lack of knowledge served me well.

There were no blows exchanged (save intellectual ones).

