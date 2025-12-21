After the 17 November 2025 attack in the Palestinian village of Jab’a, Peace Now posted early and described the incident as state-backed terror and accused settlers of arson and damage to Palestinian property, helping establish one of the most severe moral frames applied to the incident.

After October 7, 2023 — when Hamas murdered approximately 1,200 people, burned families alive in their homes, and abducted 251 civilians to Gaza — Peace Now avoided naming Hamas and instead framed the catastrophe in abstract political and moral terms.

Links to the quotes above: After Jab’a, After Oct 7th.

Peace Now’s English messaging regularly labels settlers as “terrorists” and describes their actions as “state-backed terror.” That is how they delegitimize them in international eyes, and they are entirely comfortable using that terminology abroad.

The word “pogrom” carries specific weight in Israel. It describes organized mob violence against Jews. Applying it to settler attacks is charged enough. But Peace Now went further in Hebrew, and only in Hebrew, equating the Jab’a attackers with the Nukhba commandos who led the Oct 7th massacre. The term they used was not the formal נוח’בא but a slangy, Hebraized plural — נוכבות — a word that exists entirely within Israeli social discourse. Israelis immediately hear “Nukhba” in it because we have lived with that word since the massacre; the subtext is unmistakable. But anyone outside Israeli life, however fluent their Hebrew, may not get it. They will not find the word in the dictionary (try asking Google to translate it into English).

In English posts about the same incident, Peace Now never used an equivalent loaded term. Therefore, we know that Peace Now was speaking directly to Israelis, using a coded, emotionally loaded term that only Israelis would instantly recognize. Reading this two years after Oct 7th, the emotional resonance is immediate and devastating. In fact, I had to check that I was reading it correctly many times before I put it up here; it was hard to believe that an Israeli NGO would go this far.

In 2023, in their very first post after Oct 7th, they posted a photo of Noa Argamani’s father pleading for his daughter’s return — with no mention of Hamas, who was holding her.

The contrast between the images that accompany their first Jab’a and Oct 7th posts is striking.

Peace Now represents the extreme end of a pattern. But the split between how Jewish versus Hamas violence is framed appears across all six NGOs examined in this series (B’Tselem, Rabbis for Human Rights (RHR), Standing Together, Tag Meir, and Zazim): maximal moral language for Jewish attackers, passive and abstract language for Hamas.

The following table compares the NGOs’ first public responses on Facebook to the Jab’a attack (Nov 2025) and to the October 7 massacre (2023):

Like Peace Now, for RHR, the differences between the Jab’a and Oct 7th posts are stark. Their first Jab’a post featured a graphic video of a burned vehicle and direct attribution of Jewish “terror.” Their first post after Oct 7th contained no images at all, despite the abundance of available documentation. Instead they posted a polemic declaring the importance of political vision, shared responsibility, and the need to rethink “failed concepts.”

The CEO of RHR is Avi Dabush. His own family spent nearly nine hours in their safe room in Kibbutz Nirim during the Oct 7th attack, with Hamas terrorists all around. One might have expected this terrifying experience to influence his language. It did not. (I wrote about that here.)

As documented in the article preceding this one, vehicles were burned in Jab’a; however, no photographic evidence of burned homes emerged, even when members of the NGOs visited four days later with ample opportunity to document fire damage.

The Hebrew text above the video says: “Now in Jab’a, again the same spectacle to which we must not get accustomed, a terrorist attack committed by Jews.”

He is standing inside a home showing nothing worse than a broken window while narrating claims of homes having been burned.

Homes were burned in the Gaza Envelope on Oct 7th:

These are the homes Peace Now did not call a pogrom.

These are the burned structures Rabbis for Human Rights described in terms of “failed concepts” and “political vision.”

None of the six NGOs used the word “pogrom” for Oct 7th in the first week after the massacre.

