Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

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Donna's avatar
Donna
1d

Sheri, thank you for your article. If there’s one thing we are lacking in all the noise, it’s the truth, and the courage to tell it. Today, you showed courage. ❤️

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1 reply by Sheri Oz
Solstice Sunset's avatar
Solstice Sunset
1d

Thanks for sharing. When you mentioned chest tightness, I jumped to the conclusion that it was a heart attack. Then you confirmed it. Anyways, it's disappointing to read what happened, but a part of me is not surprised because too many people everywhere are testing limits and pushing boundaries. I too felt mad at rudeness to the military/police as I do when people say "defund the police" in my own country.

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