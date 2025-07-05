Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Suri Weinberg-Linsky's avatar
Suri Weinberg-Linsky
Jul 5, 2025

Excellent!!! I always was under the mistaken opinion that we needed to 'share the land' aka Judea and Samaria to make peace. That the 'settlers' were the issue. As I got older, I realized that we are the rightful owners, not of a corner of our house but the whole house. And while I abhor the mentality that killed Rabin z"l or that of Baruch Goldstein and his kind, I also believe in fighting for rights. Not just by the gun and violence but in law. We have the land deeds. We have the history. We are the descendants of the Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, Moses and the Maccabees, not a fictional people declared so in 1964 by someone trained by the Soviets to tell the most egregious of lies and brainwash the world into their mass delusion. My heart has hardened. You want to live in peace like many of our Arab brothers and sisters do, great. No? Then go back to where your ancestors are from just like you tell us to do. Arafat was Egyptian. Am Israel Chai!!

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Jul 5, 2025

I command you and Matar for publishing this post and your persistence on the project of sovereignty. Kudos to your work.

I'll email you a letter which was sent by Howard Grief to the Supreme Court Judge הלקח about this issue.

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