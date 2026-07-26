Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

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David M. Edwards's avatar
David M. Edwards
1d

My family and I survived the terrorist bombing season in Israel for 2 years from 1994-1996. If Israelis disarm, there will be no more Israel. If Palestinians disarm, there will be peace.

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1 reply by Sheri Oz
Ehud Neor's avatar
Ehud Neor
1d

Good money after bad. Laughable. You can hear the planners when reality hits them in the face, as it inevitably will: Why won't those Arabs listen to what's good for them?

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