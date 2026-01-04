The Irgun and the King David Hotel Bombing: History as a Weapon
What gets lost when history becomes a slogan
When the Irgun or the King David Hotel bombing are raised in arguments about Israel, they’re usually deployed as proof of original sin, not as history worth understanding.
Melissa Steinberg Brodsky’s Facebook post does something different. She walks through the context: the fractured Jewish underground, the internal condemnations, the dissolution of militias when the state formed. She doesn’t sanitize the violence and she doesn’t wield it as a weapon.
This is what it looks like when contested history is taken seriously rather than reduce it to a slogan.
The best responses to weaponized history are the ones that refuse to play the weapon game on someone else’s terms.
If you’re going to use history as a weapon, you should probably know what you’re talking about.
So here’s the context people love to skip.
The Irgun, short for Irgun Zvai Leumi (National Military Organization), was a right-wing Zionist paramilitary group that operated in Mandatory Palestine between 1931 and 1948. It splintered off from the Haganah, the mainstream Jewish defense organization, because it rejected the Haganah’s policy of restraint.
Ideologically, the Irgun followed Revisionist Zionism, led by Ze’ev Jabotinsky. Their belief was blunt. Jewish survival and statehood would not be secured through diplomacy alone. Only force would work. They viewed the British not as neutral administrators, but as illegal occupiers who had betrayed earlier promises of Jewish self-determination while restricting Jewish immigration, even as Jews were fleeing Europe during the Holocaust.
That belief is important. You don’t have to agree with it. But you do have to understand it.
Now, the King David Hotel bombing.
In July 1946, the British military and civil administration headquarters in Palestine was housed in the southern wing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. The Irgun targeted that wing because it contained British intelligence offices, military command, and administrative records, including documents used to suppress Jewish underground activity.
The Irgun planted explosives disguised as milk cans in the hotel’s basement.
The explosion killed 91 people. British officials. Arab civilians. Jewish civilians. It was devastating. It was deadly. It was not a “clean” military operation, no matter how it’s framed by anyone.
The Irgun claimed they issued warnings before the bombing to evacuate the building. British authorities denied receiving adequate warning. Historians still debate how much warning was given and whether it was taken seriously. What is not debated is the outcome.
People died. Innocent people.
And here’s where nuance matters.
At the time, many Jews condemned the attack. The Jewish Agency publicly denounced it. Mainstream Zionist leadership rejected the Irgun’s tactics. Albert Einstein and other prominent Jewish figures explicitly called the Irgun a terrorist organization. This was not some unified Jewish cheering section.
The Irgun itself was not the IDF. It was not “Israel.” Israel did not yet exist.
The Irgun was one of several underground groups operating under British rule, alongside the Haganah and Lehi. They often disagreed. Sometimes violently. Jewish history in this period is not neat or flattering. It’s fractured, desperate, and shaped by existential threat.
After Israel’s establishment in 1948, the Irgun was disbanded and absorbed into the newly formed Israel Defense Forces. Its independent operations ended. The new state made a clear decision that there would be one army, under civilian control.
Menachem Begin, the Irgun’s leader during the revolt against the British, later became Prime Minister decades afterward. Not because the Irgun “won,” but because Israeli politics evolved through democratic elections. History did not freeze in 1946.
Yes, the Irgun used violence.
Yes, civilians were killed.
Yes, it is morally complicated and deeply tragic.
But using the Irgun to label Israel, the IDF, or Jews as inherently terrorist is dishonest.
Why?
Because Israel did not adopt Irgun ideology as state policy.
Because the IDF was built explicitly to replace militias, not glorify them.
Because Jewish leadership at the time openly condemned Irgun actions.
And because no country is judged solely by the most extreme group that existed before it was even founded.
History doesn’t work that way. Unless you’re only interested in smearing, not understanding. Which, considering who is using info, totally tracks.
If you want to talk honestly about the King David Hotel bombing, you have to look at all of it. The British restrictions. The underground resistance. The internal Jewish condemnation. The civilian deaths. The aftermath. The dissolution of militias. The formation of a state that chose a different structure.
And if the only reason someone brings this up is to slam Jews today, Israel today, or the IDF today, then this isn’t about history at all.
It’s about using tragedy as a cudgel.
And that says far more about the person swinging it than the past they’re pretending to explain.
Thank you for providing the information needed to counter those who reshape history to advance their anti-Israel narrative .
Since you have raised a few historical issues here, let me add some more information so that readers can understand the relationship between the British occupation of then Palestine and the Yeshuv:
In 1920-1921, 1929, and 1936 and 1939, when Arabs brutally slaughtered hundreds of innocent Jews in the Hebron massacre, Nebi Mussa massacre, pogroms in Jerusalem, and other massacres, the British Mandatory overlords didn’t punish or restrict the Arabs. Instead, the British illegally restricted Jewish immigration into Israel (dooming millions of European Jews to death), disarmed Jews, and stopped other Jewish rights – even including preventing Jews from blowing the Shofar at the Western Wall.
Sir Anthony Eden, foreign secretary under Churchill and later PM of Britain wrote in September 1941:
“If we must have preferences let me murmur in your ear that I prefer Arabs to Jews.”
In February 1943 the Bulgarian government, possibly in response to the changing tide of the war, indicated through Swiss diplomatic channels its willingness to allow Jews to leave for Palestine on British vessels across the Black Sea.
The Bulgarian overture was rebuffed by British Foreign Minister Anthony Eden, on the grounds that "if we do that then the Jews of the world will be wanting us to make a similar offer in Poland and Germany there are simply not enough ships."
A History of Israel: From the Rise of Zionism to Our Time by Howard M. Sachar, Alfred A. Knopf, N.Y., 2007, p. 238.
https://zionistforum.quora.com/https-www-quora-com-Was-the-British-White-Paper-of-1939-illegal-Please-cite-a-valid-source-not-a-link-to-propaganda-an?ch=10&oid=82262212&share=9bdf534e&srid=hvg3f2&target_type=post
https://www.timesofisrael.com/uk-reveals-herbert-samuels-secret-1937-testimony-on-the-infamous-mufti-of-jerusalem/
The British betrayal
https://youtu.be/DUoadddxSwY?si=qlhVOHXOxWzhZfuh
"When Jordan's Arab Legion seized half of Jerusalem, ethnically cleansed its Jewish population and annexed the city-- the only entity to recognize the annexation was the United Kingdom which had provided the officers and the training that made the conquest possible. Officers like Colonel Bill Newman, Major Geoffrey Lockett and Major Bob Slade, under Glubb Pasha, better known as General John Bagot Glubb, whose son later converted to Islam, invaded Jerusalem and used the Muslim forces under their command to make the partition and ethnic cleansing of Jerusalem possible."
https://www.danielgreenfield.org/2022/05/liberating-our-jerusalem.html?m=1
http://conservativepapers.com/news/2016/03/01/pm-camerons-hypocrisy-condemns-israel-but-is-silent-about-tibet-conceals-glubbs-ethnic-cleansing-of-jews/
Most of the officers of the Jordanian Arab Legion were British:
(under command British General John Bagot Glubb),
Divisional Headquarters (under Brigadier Lash),
Artillery Batteries/troops (under Lt-Col Hearst),
1st Brigade (under Col. Goldie),
1st Regiment (under Lt-Col. Blackden),
3rd Regiment (under Lt-Col Newman),
3rd Brigade (under Col. Ashton),
2nd Regiment (under Maj. Slade)
Source: Laffin (1982a), Lunt (1999), Collins &; Lapierre (1972).
"On January 13, 1948, Maurice Fischer – the SHAI [Haganah intelligence service] liaison officer to French intelligence – reported from Paris that, based on totally reliable information from French sources, Brig. Clayton had, on December 17, 1947, reached an understanding with Lebanese Prime Minister Riyad al-Sulh, according to which the British forces would evacuate northern Palestine and give free rein to the irregular forces of the Arab Liberation Army, headed by Fawzi al-Qawuqji, to attack Jewish settlements."
https://www.haaretz.com/2014-09-14/ty-article/.premium/u-k-intel-goaded-arabs-into-48-war-papers-show/0000017f-e72f-d97e-a37f-f76ff1400000
"CIA: UK armed, encouraged Arabs against Israel in 1948
Declassified CIA documents provide evidence UK encouraged Arabs to oppose foundation of Israel, helped them acquire weapons."
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/223701
Plenty more if required.