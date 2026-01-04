When the Irgun or the King David Hotel bombing are raised in arguments about Israel, they’re usually deployed as proof of original sin, not as history worth understanding.

Melissa Steinberg Brodsky’s Facebook post does something different. She walks through the context: the fractured Jewish underground, the internal condemnations, the dissolution of militias when the state formed. She doesn’t sanitize the violence and she doesn’t wield it as a weapon.

This is what it looks like when contested history is taken seriously rather than reduce it to a slogan.

The best responses to weaponized history are the ones that refuse to play the weapon game on someone else’s terms.

The King David Hotel from garden side, 1934-1939. It housed British administrative and military offices during the Mandate period. Credit: American Colony (Jerusalem). Photo Dept., photographer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

If you’re going to use history as a weapon, you should probably know what you’re talking about.

So here’s the context people love to skip.

The Irgun, short for Irgun Zvai Leumi (National Military Organization), was a right-wing Zionist paramilitary group that operated in Mandatory Palestine between 1931 and 1948. It splintered off from the Haganah, the mainstream Jewish defense organization, because it rejected the Haganah’s policy of restraint.

Ideologically, the Irgun followed Revisionist Zionism, led by Ze’ev Jabotinsky. Their belief was blunt. Jewish survival and statehood would not be secured through diplomacy alone. Only force would work. They viewed the British not as neutral administrators, but as illegal occupiers who had betrayed earlier promises of Jewish self-determination while restricting Jewish immigration, even as Jews were fleeing Europe during the Holocaust.

That belief is important. You don’t have to agree with it. But you do have to understand it.

Now, the King David Hotel bombing.

In July 1946, the British military and civil administration headquarters in Palestine was housed in the southern wing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. The Irgun targeted that wing because it contained British intelligence offices, military command, and administrative records, including documents used to suppress Jewish underground activity.

The Irgun planted explosives disguised as milk cans in the hotel’s basement.

The explosion killed 91 people. British officials. Arab civilians. Jewish civilians. It was devastating. It was deadly. It was not a “clean” military operation, no matter how it’s framed by anyone.

The Irgun claimed they issued warnings before the bombing to evacuate the building. British authorities denied receiving adequate warning. Historians still debate how much warning was given and whether it was taken seriously. What is not debated is the outcome.

People died. Innocent people.

And here’s where nuance matters.

At the time, many Jews condemned the attack. The Jewish Agency publicly denounced it. Mainstream Zionist leadership rejected the Irgun’s tactics. Albert Einstein and other prominent Jewish figures explicitly called the Irgun a terrorist organization. This was not some unified Jewish cheering section.

The Irgun itself was not the IDF. It was not “Israel.” Israel did not yet exist.

The Irgun was one of several underground groups operating under British rule, alongside the Haganah and Lehi. They often disagreed. Sometimes violently. Jewish history in this period is not neat or flattering. It’s fractured, desperate, and shaped by existential threat.

After Israel’s establishment in 1948, the Irgun was disbanded and absorbed into the newly formed Israel Defense Forces. Its independent operations ended. The new state made a clear decision that there would be one army, under civilian control.

Menachem Begin, the Irgun’s leader during the revolt against the British, later became Prime Minister decades afterward. Not because the Irgun “won,” but because Israeli politics evolved through democratic elections. History did not freeze in 1946.

Yes, the Irgun used violence.

Yes, civilians were killed.

Yes, it is morally complicated and deeply tragic.

But using the Irgun to label Israel, the IDF, or Jews as inherently terrorist is dishonest.

Why?

Because Israel did not adopt Irgun ideology as state policy.

Because the IDF was built explicitly to replace militias, not glorify them.

Because Jewish leadership at the time openly condemned Irgun actions.

And because no country is judged solely by the most extreme group that existed before it was even founded.

History doesn’t work that way. Unless you’re only interested in smearing, not understanding. Which, considering who is using info, totally tracks.

If you want to talk honestly about the King David Hotel bombing, you have to look at all of it. The British restrictions. The underground resistance. The internal Jewish condemnation. The civilian deaths. The aftermath. The dissolution of militias. The formation of a state that chose a different structure.

And if the only reason someone brings this up is to slam Jews today, Israel today, or the IDF today, then this isn’t about history at all.

It’s about using tragedy as a cudgel.

And that says far more about the person swinging it than the past they’re pretending to explain.