DB Goldstein
12h

Thank you for providing the information needed to counter those who reshape history to advance their anti-Israel narrative .

The Holy Land
10h

Since you have raised a few historical issues here, let me add some more information so that readers can understand the relationship between the British occupation of then Palestine and the Yeshuv:

In 1920-1921, 1929, and 1936 and 1939, when Arabs brutally slaughtered hundreds of innocent Jews in the Hebron massacre, Nebi Mussa massacre, pogroms in Jerusalem, and other massacres, the British Mandatory overlords didn’t punish or restrict the Arabs. Instead, the British illegally restricted Jewish immigration into Israel (dooming millions of European Jews to death), disarmed Jews, and stopped other Jewish rights – even including preventing Jews from blowing the Shofar at the Western Wall.

Sir Anthony Eden, foreign secretary under Churchill and later PM of Britain wrote in September 1941:

“If we must have preferences let me murmur in your ear that I prefer Arabs to Jews.”

In February 1943 the Bulgarian government, possibly in response to the changing tide of the war, indicated through Swiss diplomatic channels its willingness to allow Jews to leave for Palestine on British vessels across the Black Sea.

The Bulgarian overture was rebuffed by British Foreign Minister Anthony Eden, on the grounds that "if we do that then the Jews of the world will be wanting us to make a similar offer in Poland and Germany there are simply not enough ships."

A History of Israel: From the Rise of Zionism to Our Time by Howard M. Sachar, Alfred A. Knopf, N.Y., 2007, p. 238.

https://zionistforum.quora.com/https-www-quora-com-Was-the-British-White-Paper-of-1939-illegal-Please-cite-a-valid-source-not-a-link-to-propaganda-an?ch=10&oid=82262212&share=9bdf534e&srid=hvg3f2&target_type=post

https://www.timesofisrael.com/uk-reveals-herbert-samuels-secret-1937-testimony-on-the-infamous-mufti-of-jerusalem/

The British betrayal

https://youtu.be/DUoadddxSwY?si=qlhVOHXOxWzhZfuh

"When Jordan's Arab Legion seized half of Jerusalem, ethnically cleansed its Jewish population and annexed the city-- the only entity to recognize the annexation was the United Kingdom which had provided the officers and the training that made the conquest possible. Officers like Colonel Bill Newman, Major Geoffrey Lockett and Major Bob Slade, under Glubb Pasha, better known as General John Bagot Glubb, whose son later converted to Islam, invaded Jerusalem and used the Muslim forces under their command to make the partition and ethnic cleansing of Jerusalem possible."

https://www.danielgreenfield.org/2022/05/liberating-our-jerusalem.html?m=1

http://conservativepapers.com/news/2016/03/01/pm-camerons-hypocrisy-condemns-israel-but-is-silent-about-tibet-conceals-glubbs-ethnic-cleansing-of-jews/

Most of the officers of the Jordanian Arab Legion were British:

(under command British General John Bagot Glubb),

Divisional Headquarters (under Brigadier Lash),

Artillery Batteries/troops (under Lt-Col Hearst),

1st Brigade (under Col. Goldie),

1st Regiment (under Lt-Col. Blackden),

3rd Regiment (under Lt-Col Newman),

3rd Brigade (under Col. Ashton),

2nd Regiment (under Maj. Slade)

Source: Laffin (1982a), Lunt (1999), Collins &; Lapierre (1972).

"On January 13, 1948, Maurice Fischer – the SHAI [Haganah intelligence service] liaison officer to French intelligence – reported from Paris that, based on totally reliable information from French sources, Brig. Clayton had, on December 17, 1947, reached an understanding with Lebanese Prime Minister Riyad al-Sulh, according to which the British forces would evacuate northern Palestine and give free rein to the irregular forces of the Arab Liberation Army, headed by Fawzi al-Qawuqji, to attack Jewish settlements."

https://www.haaretz.com/2014-09-14/ty-article/.premium/u-k-intel-goaded-arabs-into-48-war-papers-show/0000017f-e72f-d97e-a37f-f76ff1400000

"CIA: UK armed, encouraged Arabs against Israel in 1948

Declassified CIA documents provide evidence UK encouraged Arabs to oppose foundation of Israel, helped them acquire weapons."

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/223701

Plenty more if required.

