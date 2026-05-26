The Punch in the Gut

I had not intended to write about the flotilla until a single Facebook post forced me to confront a deeper question about images, memory, and meaning.

“Spare me the outrage,” Merkulova began in her Facebook post.

“Three photos. Look at them carefully,” she goes on.

Facebook post showing Israeli schoolchildren lying on the floor covering their heads during a rocket attack and handcuffed flotilla participants on their knees after having been apprehended trying to run a legal blockade during wartime. Used with permission

Photo[s] one and two: children — CHILDREN!!!— flattened on the floor, hands over their heads, while rockets fall from the sky. No choice. No warning. Just terror. Photo three: Adults who chose to be there, . . .

Adults who sailed into a wartime naval blockade, fully aware they would be intercepted by the IDF because that is what happened with every flotilla before this one. They are kneeling on the deck of a ship after having being apprehended, listening to the Israeli national anthem while Israeli Minister Ben Gvir holds the Israeli flag high and welcomes them to Israel.

Screenshot of X post uploaded by Minister Ben Gvir

Merkulova asks:

You want to call that humiliation? Fine.

Israelis call it poor optics. Some Israelis were livid and others in favour of Ben Gvir’s behaviour.

The gap between those images lies in vulnerability and agency.

The children had no choice.

They [the activists] did.

After all, the flotilla organizers were running a media operation. They filmed the departure, the voyage, the interception. While there were participants who likely believed in the overt purpose of the flotilla, the confrontation was not an obstacle to the mission. For the organizers, confrontation had become central to the mission’s symbolic power.

And, Merkulova writes:

. . . when you run a multi-step operation specifically designed to confront a nation fighting for its survival — you don’t get to be shocked by the ending.

Ben Gvir handed them imagery far more potent than anything they could have staged.

But political theatrics are not the same thing as injustice, and I don’t think it merited the apology Prime Minister Netanyahu offered the national leaders who complained about it.

Merkulova ends her post with this:

When the right people are on their knees the rules suddenly get very specific. International law gets cited. Dignity gets invoked. Cameras appear. Where was this energy for the children in photo[s] one and two? Don’t answer that. We both know.

And who will be remembered with time?

Reflections

The deeper story here isn’t about Ben Gvir or Spain (whose police beat those same returning activists with batons at Bilbao airport after reported clashes) or Egypt (which turned back and roughed up those making attempts via the Sinai). Those images flare briefly, then vanish. They don’t compete. They don’t stick.

Rather than from facts or context, public memory is built from images that achieve immediate emotional recognition.

A photo of rows of kneeling detainees is instantly legible, requiring no background knowledge. It plugs directly into a universal moral template: bound bodies, lowered heads, perhaps a flag in the frame; these are the semiotics of subjugation, familiar from a century of iconic photographs of oppression. The symbolism is preloaded and requires almost no interpretive effort from the viewer.

Children hiding from rockets, on the other hand?

That image demands something far more challenging from the viewer: the willingness to accept that the rockets are real, ongoing, and morally relevant. It requires acknowledging Israeli vulnerability — a vulnerability many audiences have come to treat as politically inconvenient.

So one image becomes iconic.

The other becomes invisible.

We can assume the flotilla organizers understood this perfectly. For sixteen years, flotillas have sailed toward Gaza, as humanitarian missions, but increasingly, as recurring political theater with a script refined since the Mavi Marmara: Symbolic cargo. Mediasavvy participants. Predictable interception. Viral outrage.

Israel has tried apologies (to Turkey), hospitality (bottled water and sandwiches), and now rapid deportation. None of it disrupts the script because the real cargo has never been the aid. It has always been the footage.

Israel behaves as though facts should outweigh images, as though legality should outweigh optics. (The naval blockade itself was upheld as legal by the UN Palmer Report following the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident.)

Meanwhile, the flotilla operates as though imagery is the battlefield — and it is.

The symbolic outcome was not accidental; the flotilla model has evolved around exactly this kind of imagery.

And this time an Israel minister participated in the manufacture of Israel’s symbolic defeat.

Ben Gvir, thinking he was standing up for Israeli pride, stepped into the frame.

Meanwhile, the morning after the flotilla dominated headlines, children in Kiryat Shmona and the Confrontation Line crouched in classrooms as Hezbollah rockets were launched into northern Israel so close that there isn’t enough time to go into shelters.

What will survive in memory over time?

The cargo manifest?

The legality of the blockade?

Spanish police violence?

Egyptian crackdowns?

The contested allegations of abuse that emerged later?

Israeli pupils cowering as best they can in the seconds they get after a rocket alarm is sounded?

The kneeling rows of activists and Ben Gvir with the Israeli flag may turn out to be the iconic image representing May 2026.

There is a deeper mechanism shaping which images become memory, a mechanism older than this conflict. I call it the script.

Who is in charge of the Script?

The flotilla organizers do not manufacture this memory on their own. They provide the image. It is the audience who writes the script.

In other words, what makes the script so durable is not activist sophistication or Israeli miscalculation (though both matter). It is that the audience arrives preloaded.

Many Western audiences do not need to be persuaded that rows of kneeling detainees equal oppression. The image simply confirms what they already recognize from civil rights and colonial photography and a century of war reporting.

Part of this template is rooted not only in older visual traditions but in contemporary power asymmetries. Israel’s military strength, territorial control, and the long visual archive of the occupation shape how viewers interpret any new image. These factors make Israeli vulnerability harder to register emotionally, even when it is real.

Therefore, children under desks during rocket alerts do not trigger ingrained emotional reflexes. Even Israelis being carried from their homes to Gaza, alive or dead, on motocycles and the backs of trucks, while shocking, did not establish a lasting symbolic framework comparable to older narratives of oppression.

That is why facts arrive too late. The Palmer Report does not disrupt it. Daily aid tonnage entering Gaza via Israel does not disrupt it. Legal arguments do not disrupt it.

The template is older than this conflict, older than the flotilla, older than any single image. The organizers triggered it. The audience animated it. And the only exit from someone else’s script is to stop performing in it.

What would that look like on the symbolic battlefield?

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