Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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The Holy Land News
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I believe that this was the right homecoming reception that the flotilla terrorist received in Spain 🇪🇸

https://youtube.com/shorts/GgQacNY6vII?si=xxNYZXCyKgfEyMQO

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