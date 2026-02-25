Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

Elder of Ziyon
15h

You are right, but the solution is user education on how to use AI. You can create prompts to tell the LLM to respond critically, or to poke holes in your argument. (Grok is better at doing this by default, BTW.)

I'm writing my book by heavily leaning on AI but as an adversarial chavruta that I challenge constantly. Moreover, I created GPTs for my own use to analyze texts from various angles to detect - without bias - propaganda techniques, or to ensure AI uses sources that are objectively more reliable (not perfect but it helps,). The latest one I designed is blowing me away - it extracts hidden assumptions behind any argument to show where it is weakest.

You are describing default behavior. But used right, AI can help clarify your thinking. This is something people themselves need to learn, to change from treating AI as an oracle and into a partner that you can and should argue with. As soon as you push back, AI's agreeableness goes way down. (And it also helps to triangulate between different AIs, asking others to comment on the thread of the first and have them critique their fellow AIs.)

Nan
7h

I am just learning how to use AI for historical research. Very helpful. Just facts. (It offers me its sources that I can refer to for validity.) But I do not see how AI can be a resource for “reason,” for moral arguments—framing the question will frame the answer.

