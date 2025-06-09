Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Up From The Slime's avatar
Up From The Slime
Jun 9, 2025

There are reports that the Interior Ministry will require them to attend a private screening of the compilation film of the Oct. 7 attack. Is that so?

I hope the Interior Ministry will also take them on a tour of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to see the "horrors" of the "apartheid state" firsthand, especially the "pinkwashing" of Pride Month. Then the Ministry can offer them a ride to Khan Younis so they can discuss with their idols in Hamas the need to hold a Gaza Pride March.

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Kevin Miner's avatar
Kevin Miner
Jun 9, 2025Edited

If you see this comment, this means that I have been "kidnapped" by Israel. (Actually something I would welcome. I should be so lucky!)

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