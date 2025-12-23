As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu works to establish a government-led investigative committee into the failures of October 7, a familiar accusation dominates the public conversation. Netanyahu, we are told, is uniquely obstructing accountability. Unlike leaders of the past, he is allegedly refusing the kind of honest reckoning that Israeli democracy demands.

To make the case, critics repeatedly invoke Golda Meir after the Yom Kippur War, presenting her as a model of responsibility and transparency. The contrast is powerful. It is also wrong.

The problem is not the demand for accountability. It is the casual rewriting of history to support that demand.

What Golda Meir Actually Did

After the shock of October 1973, Golda Meir approved the Agranat Commission. This fact is endlessly cited as proof of her moral clarity. But the structure and mandate of that commission tell a different story.

Agranat was deliberately narrow. It was judicial and professional, but focused almost exclusively on military and intelligence failures. It explicitly avoided examining political decision-making at the cabinet level. Golda Meir did not place her own judgment, or that of her government, before the commission. She remained prime minister after the commission’s interim report in April 1974, which cleared her and Defense Minister Moshe Dayan of direct responsibility, and resigned days later amid protests and internal party pressure, not because the inquiry demanded it.

In other words, Golda did not submit to immediate political accountability through a commission. She approved a contained, operational investigation first, facing political consequences later, outside the commission framework.

That distinction has been largely erased from today’s debate.

Why That Choice Made Sense Then

Golda’s approach reflected deeply ingrained Israeli logic following national trauma: first understand what failed operationally, then deal with political responsibility through elections and coalition politics.

In 1973, Israel needed to know how intelligence assessments collapsed, why warning signs were missed, and how command structures malfunctioned. The country was still mobilized, wounded, and vulnerable. A sweeping political tribunal at that time would have turned the inquiry itself into a battlefield.

Golda’s decision can be criticized, but it cannot be honestly portrayed as moral surrender or democratic betrayal. It was a sequencing choice: Learn first. Judge later.

Why the Double Standard Exists

So why is Golda remembered as the embodiment of accountability while Netanyahu is cast as its opposite, despite following a similar initial path?

The answer lies in the fact that Golda eventually resigned and Bibi shows no sign of ever doing so.

Furthermore, Golda faced a unified opposition that could credibly form an alternative government. Netanyahu faces a fractured one that cannot. She had no corruption charges hanging like a cloud over her tenure. He does. And perhaps most significantly, she governed before the era of 24-hour news cycles and social media, when political memory was shorter and mythmaking easier.

Today’s context differs in other ways too: greater public scrutiny, ongoing security threats, and different institutional expectations. But these reflect evolving norms, not betrayal of a timeless precedent.

These differences explain why Golda’s legacy diverged from her behaviour. They do not provide ammunition for misrepresenting her behaviour to score points against Netanyahu.

If the argument is that Netanyahu should resign regardless of what any commission finds, that argument should be stated directly. If the claim is that his personal legal troubles disqualify him from overseeing an inquiry, say so.

But do not pretend that Israeli precedent demands something it never has.

The Real Standard We Should Apply

At this stage, Netanyahu’s preference for a professional, security-focused inquiry is not a historical anomaly. It is closer to the Agranat model than his critics care to admit. Disagreement over whether an inquiry should be judiciary-selected or government-mandated is a legitimate dispute about institutional design, not proof of moral corruption.

To clarify what’s actually at stake, consider the structural differences:

Agranat shows the real distinction: a state commission can be independent in its appointments and still be narrow because the government sets the mandate. Netanyahu’s model advertises breadth, including “me too,” but it builds in a conflict of interest by making appointments a political bargain. Even if the commission does serious work, the design gives critics an easy argument: the investigators were chosen by the people being investigated, and the parity claim evaporates if the opposition refuses to participate as they are threatening to do.

Given this clear problem, let us look at the benefits and costs of each model.

The trade-off is clean. Agranat’s weakness was a narrow mandate inside a legitimately appointed commission. Netanyahu’s weakness is the opposite: a commission marketed as broad, but appointed through politics, so its conclusions can be attacked as bargaining rather than judgment. One risks an incomplete truth that carries authority. The other risks a comprehensive inquiry whose authority is contested from day one.

A government-led inquiry, therefore, is not automatically illegitimate and a judicially selected one is not automatically sufficient. What matters is sequencing, scope, transparency, and what follows after facts are established.

The important question is not whether Netanyahu is morally inferior to Golda Meir. It is whether Israelis are willing to demand accountability without falsifying our own past.

The Conclusion We Should Draw

Golda Meir understood that operational failures needed investigation before political blame could be fairly assigned. Her critics today prefer to forget that point.

If Israel wants a reckoning that strengthens rather than fractures its democracy, we will have to resist the temptation to turn history into a weapon to settle current scores. Otherwise, no commission, of any kind, will do the work we need.

Appendix: Primary Sources

The comparisons in the tables above are based primarily on two official sources:

Netanyahu’s Proposal (December 22, 2025):

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official Facebook statement on the approved bill for the “special state commission of inquiry” into October 7.



Agranat Commission (1973–1974):

Israeli National Archives record of the Agranat Commission’s establishment, mandate, and findings.

Additional details on current developments (e.g., opposition responses and bill status as of December 23, 2025) draw from reporting in mainstream media, but the core structural comparisons rest on the primary sources above.

