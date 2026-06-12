Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Zev Spitz's avatar
Zev Spitz
1d

Perhaps the reason why the argument has gained traction is because the Soviets falsified Arafat's birthplace. But it's still a weak argument.

Also, that the Soviets didn't create the PLO doesn't automatically grant it legitimacy, even as some kind of representative of Palestinians. Per Hussain Abdul-Hussain, Nasser was the driving force behind its creation; and his motives were more about Egypt dominating the Arab world by creating an additional member for the UAR, than about the Palestinians. https://hussainabdulhussain.substack.com/p/the-palestinians-must-apologize-to

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Vicki Greene's avatar
Vicki Greene
18h

I have been trying to stop reading everything I come across, so your articles are more important than ever, you do the work, honestly,(imagine that!) Thank you.

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