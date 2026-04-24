Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
20h

This is complete nonsense. To use the word genocide to describe the Gaza war trivializes the term. That court is not legitimate; it is a circus influenced by Islamists and Communist China. The high civilian casualty figures from that war reflect Hamas's use of them as human shields, or as they put it, martyrs for Islam. This is a well-known tactic by Hamas to create the false impression that the IDF is in the wrong. In fact, the IDF abided by the terms of international law and warned civilians to leave the war zone before attacking, and in some cases, escorted them out even when Hamas was trying to force them to stay. Hamas does this as part of its propaganda war. I don't know who you are or how I became subscribed to your newsletter, but it's disappointing to see what is essentially Islamist propaganda being repeated and taken seriously. If Israel wanted to commit genocide, it would have. The only genocidal intent in that war is on the part of Iran and Hamas, which openly call for the annihilation of Israel's entire Jewish population.

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peter john wraight's avatar
peter john wraight
17h

I do not accept the UN description of genocide I do not accept the UN as a serious world order as it is under the control of despotic 3rd world idiots. The US is no longer funding the UN for good reason, and our leader, Comrade Carney, doesn't care.

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