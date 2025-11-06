

In my previous article, I showed how critics of sovereignty redirect the debate to questions of citizenship and political practicality rather than addressing the premise itself. This article goes one step deeper. It examines the assumption beneath every anti sovereignty argument: that a historic Palestinian nation once exercised ancient sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Meanwhile, the Knesset has already passed preliminary votes on both the Maaleh Adumim law and the broader bill to extend Israeli law to Judea and Samaria. These discussions are no longer theoretical. Policy is on the table.

Before we can have an honest conversation about the future, we must first be clear about the past. Do we truly understand the history of the peoples on this land?. Do we understand the origins of the apartheid claim, both under the current Oslo framework and should Israel apply sovereignty in a region with an Arab majority.

If the foundational narrative is wrong, every conclusion built upon it collapses.

Were There Truly National Aspirations Before 1948?

A reader wrote:

Ignoring the national aspirations of more than a million people who have lived on their land for generations going back to Ottoman rule is both presumptuous and dangerous.

But that narrative does not match what Arab leaders themselves said at the time. In 1937, the Arab Higher Committee stated: “There is no such country as Palestine. ‘Palestine’ is a term the Zionists invented.” They described the land not as a national homeland, but as Southern Syria.

As Kenneth W. Stein notes in “What if the Palestinian Arab Elite Had Chosen Compromise Rather than Boycott in Confronting Zionism?“, the Arab Higher Committee and the surrounding Arab states were never interested in creating an independent Palestinian Arab government. Their goals were to deny any form of Jewish statehood and to maintain Arab dominance by avoiding participation in any acts that could legitimize Jewish political presence.

Their refusal was not about borders. It was about Jewish existence.

In October 1947, the Arab Higher Committee made this clear in its statements to the UN:

The partition of Palestine was illegal. The Arabs of Palestine do not recognize the legality of the partition or the right of any power to impose it. They insist upon their right to the whole of Palestine.

Why was there no call for a Palestinian state between 1948 and 1967, when Jordan ruled Judea and Samaria and Egypt controlled Gaza? During those 19 years, Jordan annexed the West Bank and granted citizenship to its Arab residents. Egypt administered Gaza as occupied territory. If Palestinian nationalism was their priority, this would have been the perfect opportunity to establish that state without Israeli interference.

The idea of Palestinian statehood only gained momentum when it became strategically useful against Jewish self-determination. Identity formation does not retroactively create ancient sovereignty.

In any case, Arab rejection of Jewish sovereignty in 1947 shaped not only the wars that followed but the myths about who belongs here.

A Deeply Mixed Population, Not a Rooted Indigenous One

The claim that “more than a million” Arabs in Judea and Samaria have roots going back to the Ottoman era is often made without question, but rarely with evidence.

The British Mandate census data tell a different story. According to records, between 1922 and 1931 alone, the Muslim population grew by 37%, a rate suggesting significant migration beyond natural increase. But the growth was not evenly spread. It surged in cities experiencing Jewish economic development.

People migrated toward opportunity, not “ancestral homelands.”

Waves of 19th-20th century migration include:

· Bosnian Muslims fled Austrian occupation after 1878, with Ottoman authorities resettling them in Palestine.

· Circassians and Algerians arrived as part of systematic Ottoman resettlement programs throughout the 19th century.

· Armenian refugees fled Turkish massacres after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.

· Christian minorities, like the Maronites and Syriacs, often reject the “Arab” label entirely and wish to assert their older ethno-religious identities.

UNRWA’s own definition required only that a person reside in Mandatory Palestine between 1946 and 1948, a window short enough to encompass many recent migrants with no claim to indigenous roots or long-term residency. Two years of residence became hereditary refugee status -- forever, Arabs who now call themselves Palestinians are the only population on earth treated this way.

Some families indeed trace residence to Ottoman times. But continuity of residence is not the same as national continuity, and Ottoman Palestine was a province, not a nation. The claim of “indigenous Arab sovereignty” is simply not true.

This question of historical presence is often distorted into a moral claim about who deserves sovereignty. And even if we accepted every population figure at face value, numbers alone cannot determine legitimacy.

Demography Is Not Destiny

Those who oppose sovereignty often point to population figures as if they determine legitimacy. But numbers do not decide who a people are or where they belong. If they did, no indigenous nation would have survived conquest or exile.

Jewish legitimacy in our homeland does not depend on majority ratios but on history, law, and continuity. Demographic anxiety is surrender to fear disguised as policy.

The demographic debate often serves as a proxy for the claim that Jews are foreigners here.

Jews Are Not Colonizers in Judea

Calling Jewish sovereignty “presumptuous” ignores the fact that Jews are not foreign to this land. Judea and Samaria are not just names; they are the heart of Jewish history, culture, and religion. Archaeological evidence and historical records document continuous Jewish presence for over 3,000 years. In 2018, for example, archaeologists at Shiloh uncovered a 3,000 year old Hebrew seal impression bearing the name of a biblical era official, discovered exactly where the Book of Joshua records the Mishkan stood.

And Michal Eshed has mapped the original Hebrew place names across Judea and Samaria — names later changed by the seventh century Islamic conquerors during the Arab imperial expansion — showing geographic continuity between the biblical record and modern terrain.

We are not occupiers in Hebron, where Jewish communities existed for millennia before being massacred and expelled in 1929. We are not colonizers in Beit El or Shiloh, sites central to Jewish scripture and identity.

It is not presumptuous to assert sovereignty over our ancestral homeland. It is overdue.

The Apartheid That Already Exists

Critics warn that sovereignty would create apartheid. They have it backwards — Oslo created it.

Sovereignty ends the double standard and the military courts.

And once jurisdiction is determined, citizenship status will be determined. Perhaps it will resemble the Jerusalem model whereby over 350,000 Arabs have permanent resident status and 20,000 have requested and received citizenship.

When We Act Like Guests, We Are Treated Like Guests

The lesson of the Oslo Accords and the Gaza withdrawal is painfully clear: when Israel retreats, terrorism follows. When we act like guests in our own land, our enemies treat us like tenants: temporary, revocable, disposable.

Sovereignty is not about dominance. It is about permanence.

We cannot let our enemies continue dreaming that one day we will pack up and leave. We will not. But unless we declare our sovereignty over this land, they will continue to believe otherwise and the next October 7th is waiting.

Why These Questions Deserve Daylight

The historical record is complex, but it does not support a simplistic narrative of indigenous Palestinians displaced by foreign Jewish colonizers.

The Jewish people are indigenous to this land, with roots in Judea and Samaria going back over 3,000 years.

The Arab presence, by contrast, began with the 7th-century Islamic conquest, an act of imperial expansion, not indigeneity. While some Arab families may have lived in the area for generations, their presence is the result of conquest, not origin.

Exile never erased Jewish identity or our connection to this land, and no amount of time can turn Arab colonization into a claim for “indigenous” sovereignty.

You can disagree with my conclusions. But to have a real conversation, one rooted in history, facts, and the complexity of identities in this land, we must first grapple with the possibility that some of the assumptions we have held may be flawed. If I am wrong here, show me how.

