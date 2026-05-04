This looks like fun. Join a flotilla, sing folk songs in different languages, meet new people, and feel like you are supporting a good cause.

All around the world, like earlier flotillas, it is being called a “humanitarian mission.” Here is what they say about their purpose themselves: “to challenge Israel’s illegal blockade, advance the opening of a permanent humanitarian corridor, and intensify coordinated international pressure.” In other words, it is a political mission.

Even though they say they are bringing aid to Gaza, here are the relative proportions of aid to Gaza provided daily through official channels in coordination with the Israeli government versus the aid that was on the 2025 flotilla:

But if we want to get more specific, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, this is what was found on the current flotilla: condoms and recreational drugs.

Amnesty International claimed, on X, that the “Israeli navy crossed hundreds of miles at sea just to ensure civilian boats carrying food, baby formula, and medical supplies don’t make it to Gaza.”

It is remarkable to me that I have not seen documentation of humanitarian aid cargo. I have found no photographs of food, baby formula, or medical supplies either on social media or in mainstream media reports. I have found no Bill of Lading, Packing List, Certificate of Origin, or Cargo Manifest posted to contradict Israeli claims that there were only condoms and recreational drugs on the vessels.

There seems to be another real problem for the PR-seeking flotilla planners: The IDF has learned the lesson of the Marmara and they are no longer shimmying down cables onto the flotilla vessels, only to be attacked with rods and fists by photogenic victims of Israeli brutality who turned on their cameras when the IDF fought back. No; Israel has learned to greet flotilla passengers, instead, with water and sandwiches.

Greta Thunberg smiles as she accepts a sandwich and water from the IDF that intercepted the Madleen, the flotilla last year.

Activist accounts are circulating images like the following, alongside claims of severe mistreatment:

Activist accounts circulated these images alongside claims of severe mistreatment. The Guardian reported similar testimony but noted it could not independently verify the claims.

However, that does not seem to correspond with how the kidnapped volunteers behaved once on the spacious deck of an Israel ship:

Summer isn’t even here yet so there may be #flotilla2026 a, b and c. Join a flotilla, meet new people, and feel like you are supporting a good cause.

Here’s your invitation:

If this work helped you see something more clearly, you can support it here:

[Ko-fi]

Substack’s payment system is not currently available for writers in Israel, so you cannot pledge for a paid subscription.

All investigations remain free and open to all readers.