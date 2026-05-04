Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
3h

Recreational drugs? Errrrr Captagon: Often referred to as the "jihad drug" or the "poor man’s cocaine," this synthetic amphetamine is notorious for its use by militant groups in the Middle East to increase alertness and suppress fear.

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Jean-Bernard Lasserre's avatar
Jean-Bernard Lasserre
2h

Unfortunately, there are still thousands of people blinded by leftist ideology who believe that the likes of Greta Thunberg are brave humanitarian heroes. The trouble is that, besides being egregiously stupid, all those narcissistic cretins are dangerous because they are sponsored by organisations that promote violence and the destruction of civilisation.

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