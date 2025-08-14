Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Richard Pollock
Aug 14

The Palestinian cause certainly was sidelined by Egypt, Jordan and the Gulf States. And clearly they changed views in 1967 as a politically expedient maneuver. They never believed in the Palestinian cause. This is an interesting counter narrative to the prevailing one. Thank you for resurrecting this history.

Rebekah Lee
Aug 14

Thanks for the excellent history lesson!

