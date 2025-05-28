Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Freedom To Offend's avatar
Freedom To Offend
May 29, 2025

Well done. I have the same frustrations. Nobody can answer the question what then should Israel do? From Canada I am concerned with how Hamas love is becoming acceptable. Western Liberals embrace a doctrine that wants a 7 century muslim theocracy, a doctrine antithetical to the foundation of western society. I am suspended over 18 months as a professor for calling Hamas Nazis. Please take this position - by a mix of radical Islamists and useful Canadian idiots as a canary in the coal mine - I will buy u a coffee - it’s so hard to build readership on here https://open.substack.com/pub/paulfinlayson/p/is-the-university-of-guelph-the-modern?r=iy2ds&utm_medium=ios

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Emerald Negron's avatar
Emerald Negron
May 29, 2025

Short, clear, and to the point. Excellent. Yes, Israel must win this war and save the west from its delusional sympathies for Hamas’s demonic strategy of deceit. I think the kids call it “gaslighting”….

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