Israel faces a unique strategic paradox: the better Israel becomes at preventing Palestinian terror, the more the world is convinced that Israel is the aggressor.

Social media rewards what is visible, not what is true.

Terror prevention is invisible.

Multiple reports of increasingly vicious settler violence against Palestinian farmers during the current olive harvest season, led me to look at X (Twitter) post volume and news outlet reports related to violence in the West Bank committed both by settlers and Palestinians. This was not a scientific study and does not pretend to be one.

Most of the content circulating online focused almost exclusively on allegations of settler aggression. Only a very small fraction of posts mentioned Palestinian attacks at all, and only a tiny handful acknowledged both forms of violence. The entire conversational ecosystem seemed designed to present Jewish violence as central and Palestinian violence as marginal or irrelevant.

It is impossible to understand the global narrative without understanding this imbalance. The public does not respond to events. It responds to whichever events are placed in front of it repeatedly and emotionally.

And in this case, nearly everything placed in front of the public is about settlers. This skewed attention amplifies and entrenches distorted views.

Posts showing settler aggression consistently drew thousands of likes and shares, sometimes going viral. Viral posts contained video clips. Phones captured smashed olive groves, injured activists, or someone slashing a tire. Viewers saw action, noise, motion, confrontation. These clips became the raw material for influencers, journalists, NGOs, and diplomats, shaping the moral vocabulary through which outsiders understand the region.

In contrast, posts about Palestinian aggression attracted little engagement. Few contained video. There was nothing visceral for social media to consume and such posts would appear briefly and then vanish.

A Lopsided Conversation

Violent actions by Jews are captured on digital recorders by activists and NGOs who arrive with cameras ready, They capture flashpoints—sometimes escalating them.

Meanwhile, the violence that almost never receives viral attention is the violence that claims most of the victims.

According to a Ynet investigation covering the past year, there were more than 6,800 Palestinian attacks in Judea and Samaria. Forty-six Israelis and foreign nationals were killed. These incidents included shootings, stabbings, lynching attempts, roadside bombs, boulders dropped on cars, firebombs, and vehicular attacks. They occur with a frequency that would paralyze any other society.

Yet they hardly appear in the global conversation.

Settler violence is real. And increasing. That is a fact. According to the Times of Israel, The IDF logged 704 nationalist incidents so far in 2025 and 675 in 2024, ranging from harassment to vandalism, with a smaller number involving physical violence toward people or animals. These acts are wrong, criminal, and episodic, not systemic. They do not compare in scale, intent, or lethality to the 6,828 documented Palestinian attacks for the year 2024.

Missing in Action

Security forces thwarted 1,040 planned terror attacks, including mass casualty bombings and kidnappings. Terror prevention involves classified intelligence, arrests in the dark, and quiet press statements.

A burning olive tree represents a livelihood destroyed but makes for good theatre (except if it is a Jewish settler’s olive tree).

A suicide bombing that never happens does not.

And the disproportional attention creates disproportional perception.

A Concrete Illustration

On 8 November, responses to video clips and images showing violent clashes between settlers versus Israeli activists and Palestinian farmers came instantly. Images of Oded Yehaya, hit in the head with a rock, racked up thousands of likes and shares, and tens of thousands of views in Hebrew and English, sometimes on a single post.

In contrast, Ynet has reported that security forces stopped Palestinian terror cells transporting explosives and rifles toward Jerusalem over the past few months. One of these included a father and son who intended to carry out a mass shooting at a nightclub in Tel Aviv. The Israel Police announcement on X received 179 likes, 50 shares, with about 12K views.

Consequences

When Palestinian terrorism disappears from the narrative, the very presence of the IDF in Judea and Samaria appears unjustified. The picture becomes simple: settlers are the main threat to peaceful co-existence.

Even well meaning pro Israel voices absorb the distorted framing. Clergy, commentators, and journalists increasingly speak as though Jewish extremism has replaced Palestinian terrorism as the central threat.

Yet if Israel were to withdraw from Judea and Samaria tomorrow, those 1,040 thwarted terror attacks would not vanish.

They would succeed.

Israel is now paying a narrative price for preventing massacres. The videos that go viral today are creating the conditions for the massacre that goes viral tomorrow.

And when that massacre happens, when buses and pizza parlors explode, the same voices demanding withdrawal today will ask why Israel did not act sooner.

If you value my writing — the research, the interviews, the argument —

consider becoming a donor.

Independent reporting is only possible because readers support it.

Because Substack does not process payments in Israel, I’ve set up [PayPal/Buy Me a Coffee] and [Ko-fi] for anyone who’d like to support my work. Every bit of help means a lot and actually helps me continue to do the research and write. You can make a one-time or repeated donation.

Thank you.

p.s. It’s not because of antisemitism on the part of Stripe or Substack.