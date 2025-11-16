Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Alan Jurek
Nov 16

Israel is the strength of the west, if they were to fall then we would all fall.

Long live Israel 🇮🇱.

Shalom.

Viktor Khandourine
Nov 16

Over the past two weeks, I've noticed an increase in reports of "settler violence." It's precisely because I don't often pay attention to such articles that I noticed it. Because I've started seeing them everywhere: on anti-Israel substacks, on pro-Israel substacks, in the media (but it's constant), on Channel 13, and many other places.

I'm a man of detail. I pay attention to details, and it's precisely those details that prevent me from fully accepting any version of events, whether they seem strange to me or are truly strange.

I tried to express my opinion that all these reports, all this news, seem one-sided to me. We don't see or hear the other side.

I expressed this here:

https://danielgordis.substack.com/p/meet-oded-yedaya-almost-killed-by/comment/176112628

But, unfortunately, I received no response or explanation.

Now I'll move on to the details. Who's filming the "settler violence"? It's not the media; it's footage taken on smartphones, and it only shows what the smartphone owner intended.

Why isn't anyone investigating whether the violence was triggered by some kind of incident? Why isn't anyone saying what happened a day or two before?

Why isn't anyone saying that the vast majority of settlers are not involved in the violence, and that this minority is so small and is under close surveillance by the security services (not the police, but the Shin Bet—I'm immediately answering the question about Ben Gvir) or the army.

I hear and read a lot of reports that neither the army nor the security services are taking any action (and, according to "testimonies"), are ignoring the violence.

One more detail. For some reason, there are many "witnesses"—activists—in the territories, who are most likely reporting details to the media.

I'm prepared to believe everything that's reported and confirmed not only by witnesses from various sides, but also by indirect facts and events (for example, the number of settlers arrested in October, despite claims that "the army and police are taking no action").

I would like a thorough and comprehensive investigation, not only into the violence perpetrated by settlers, but also into the provocations of left-wing activists who find themselves, quite by chance, in the very places where "settler violence" is supposed to occur.

